“I smell a Sanders reunion in LV”: CFB fans react to Maxx Crossby and Deion Sanders’ heartwarming interaction

College football fans think Deion Sanders could be going to Vegas soon to coach the Raiders.

The Raiders have been linked to Shedeur Sanders in the first round, which has already started rumors of Deion going there. However, after the Raiders signed Maxx Crosby to an extension, Coach Prime praised Crosby on X.

"Congratulations to my dear friend @CrosbyMaxx well deserved, certainly earned & I’m so darn proud of u. You play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. #CoachPrime," Sanders tweeted on Wednesday.

To which Crosby responded:

"Love You Coach. Means The World Coming From You."

After Crosby and Sanders' interaction, some college football fans think 'Coach Prime' coaching the Raiders makes a lot of sense.

"I smell a Sanders reunion in LV Shedeur Deion and Shiloh," a fan tweetedt.

"Shedeur incoming," a fan tweeted.

Although some fans think Deion Sanders could coach in the NFL, he's currently locked into his deal to coach the Colorado Buffaloes.

"Bring your son to Vegas. We need it champ," a fan tweeted.

"Pray your son only has to deal with him in practice," a fan tweeted.

After Sanders' comment to Crosby, many Raiders fans hope Las Vegas drafts Shedeur.

"Hope Shedeur is a RAIDER!!!," a fan wrote.

"Prime should have been a Raider. Jr will have to do," a fan added.

Crosby recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five pass defense last season with the Raiders.

Deion Sanders claims he couldn't coach in the NFL

Deion Sanders has helped turn around the Colorado Buffaloes and has been linked to coaching in the NFL.

Sanders' name came up for the Cowboys coach, but Coach Prime claims he wouldn't do well in the NFL.

"I couldn't coach pro ball," Sanders said, via BuffaloesWire. "I know it was cute, but I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it. As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."

Sanders is entering the third season as the coach of Colorado and has gone 13-12.

