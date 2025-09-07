"I am staying with Arch Manning": Paul Finebaum doubles down on Heisman faith after Texas QB’s Week 2 redemption

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has reinvested in Arch Manning’s Heisman stock after the quarterback’s impressive Week 2 performance. The Texas quarterback was at the receiving end of a barrage of criticisms after the Longhorns’ Week 1 loss at Ohio State.

Ad

Finebaum was among the top analysts to slam Manning’s performance against the reigning national champions. The veteran analyst, notable for being a staunch Manning supporter, recanted after Week 1, attributing his praise of the redshirt sophomore to viral hype.

However, he is back in the Arch Manning camp after the quarterback’s dominant outing against SJSU on Saturday. While appearing on SportsCenter on Sunday, Finebaum said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I know the critics are going to ridicule me, but I don’t care anymore, guys. I am staying with Arch Manning. He has not been perfect, but - the Heisman doesn’t get voted on until December. So, let’s (quit) all this ‘He’s out of the Heisman race after a bad loss.’ He can come back. I think yesterday was exactly what he needed, and keep your eyes on him.”

Ad

Trending

He continued:

“Remember the name Arch Manning. Remember the name.”

Manning led the odds for likely Heisman trophy winners coming into the 2025 season. However, his odds took a nosedive following the opening game loss to the Buckeyes. The Texas quarterback was not at his best in the game, throwing for 170 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Reviewing Arch Manning’s Week 2 performance

He was a different kind of beast in Texas’ 38-7 win over SJSU on Saturday, passing for 295 yards, four touchdowns and just an interception. While the Spartans do not make opponents as competitive as the Buckeyes, the performance was a much needed confidence booster for Manning.

Ad

He was also a constant threat to the Spartans’ defense on Saturday, rushing for 23 yards and a touchdown on four carries. The Longhorns’ next couple of games will see them face similarly easy opponents in UTEP and Sam Houston.

These will be followed by a fierce conference rivalry with Florida on Oct. 4. However, the Longhorns’ next couple of games will provide Manning with ample opportunity to perfect his game before SEC play.

After coming very close to winning the conference title last season, Steve Sarkisian will be looking to lead his team all the way this season. Manning reaching peak form will be an important factor in the Longhorns’ campaign this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More