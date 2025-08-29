"I was still feeling emotional": Randy Moss opens up on Deion Sanders' emotional support after his brother's death

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss visited Boulder this week to speak with Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. Wearing Colorado gear and appearing fully engaged with the program, Moss shared something both personal and motivating.

In a video uploaded by “Well Off Media” on Thursday, Moss began by speaking about his older brother, who died in 2019, a loss that still carries deep emotional weight for him.

“When I was young, I had an older brother that played the game of football before me, so that's where I got it from," Moss said (Timestamp: 3:49). "My brother passed away right after I was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. My brother passed in 2019.

"My emotions has been everywhere, but the one thing that when Coach Prime called me, that's one thing I couldn't get out of my mind, ‘Am I my brother's keeper?’”

Moss said the invitation to visit Boulder from Sanders came at a time when he was still reflecting on his brother’s influence and legacy. He saw the opportunity to speak to the team as a way to honor that relationship.

“I know what he (Coach Prime) stands for because … one thing that I stand for, if you know about me, I stand for faith, family and football. Those are my three F's," Moss said.

Randy Moss then praised the professionalism of Colorado’s program, noting the level of detail in everything from team meals to coaching and preparation.

"This is a professional setting," Moss said. "If you're asking me why I'm here. I just want to see the attention to detail. I just want to see what's coming out of that tunnel on Friday. That's why I'm here."

Randy Moss’ message to Colorado is simple

Ahead of Colorado’s season opener, Randy Moss urged the players to trust their preparation and the culture being built around them.

"I don't care who they come and put y'all in front of, right," Moss said. "Y'all got to believe, if you prepared, you going to go ahead and take it home."

Colorado will take on Georgia Tech at home on Friday to begin its 2025 season.

