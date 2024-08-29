"I  still think Georgia wins the SEC": Paul Finebaum doesn't see Steve Sarkisian's Texas winning the conference title in 2024

The Texas Longhorns are considered a strong contender in the Southeastern Conference in 2024 despite it being the program's first season in the league. The Longhorns won the Big 12 championship and made the College Football Playoff last season, and they will look to repeat that in the SEC this year.

While many analysts in the college football world are giving Steve Sarkisian's team a chance at the SEC title, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes the Georgia Bulldogs will clinch it. The Bulldogs are considered favorites for the conference title and Finebaum sees them claiming the crown ahead of the Longhorns.

Talking on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, Finebaum said (via AthlonSports.com):

"I think they’re good enough to contend. Steve Sarkisian told me a couple of weeks ago he’s thrilled with his depth. I mean, they have a great quarterback. They’ve lost a key player or two though, in the running back room. That worries me.

"I think Georgia is too good. Texas could conceivably play in the SEC Championship Game, but I think Georgia — even though Georgia has to go to Texas on Oct. 19, they could even lose that game, I still think Georgia wins the SEC," he added.

Texas has a chance to win it all: Finebaum

Despite not projecting them to win the SEC championship, Finebaum is aware of what Texas is capable of as a team. Earlier in August, Paul Finebaum said that the Longhorns could win it all this season (via SI.com):

“They lost their running back this week, and I think that’s a significant loss, especially early in the season when they go to Michigan,” Finebaum said.

“Just keep your eyes on that game, if Texas survives Ann Arbor, I think they’re in really good shape for the playoffs. They have later on at home, they have A&M on the road in the final game, but I think they have a legitimate shot at winning it all," he added.

The Longhorns lost two running backs to season-ending injuries in the last few weeks, causing some concerns for the team. Sophomore CJ Baxter and freshman Christian Clark both suffered ACL tears, leaving the program with three scholarship running backs ahead of the season.

Nonetheless, the program is still seen as a contender in 2024. They have a strong roster that includes a senior quarterback and Heisman candidate in Quinn Ewers as well as a new corp of receivers. With the Longhorns' explosive offense under Sarkisian, they could make things happen this season.

