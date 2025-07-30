"I suspect Penn State loses to Ohio State": CFB insider makes bold predictions for James Franklin & Co. heading into 2025

Penn State is arguably one of the most revered and overlooked programs in the country. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin loves to say it his way — 95% of the programs want to become Penn State. He may be right, but its track record of losing high-stakes matchups, especially against Big Ten giants, dented its brand value in recent years.

The Nittany Lions haven't won a national championship since 1986, and a Big Ten championship since 2016. Despite the lack of achievements, Penn State stands tall. College football insider Rece Davis has the Nittany Lions at No. 2, after the Clemson Tigers, in the preseason poll to win the national championship.

According to the veteran analyst, Franklin will have a better campaign next season, and he should be able to win against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship. Although Michigan has been a tough opponent for Franklin, Davis believes Penn State could surpass the challenges with a stable roster in 2025.

“Last year, I felt like it was a positive step for Penn State to finish with 13 wins and lose in the semifinals to Notre Dame," Davis said on Wednesday (7:46), via "College GameDay." "And I have them preseason overall in the country. I'll start at number two. I'm going to have Clemson preseason number one, but I'll have Penn State right there.

“Here's what I suspect happens. I suspect Penn State loses at Ohio State in November in the regular season. The predictable, wailing commences about Penn State and just what you talked about, can't win the big one. We'll still make the Big Ten championship game and avenge the loss and and win the Big Ten and split likely with Ohio State.”

James Franklin makes promising remarks about Drew Allar

Heading into the 2025 season, Penn State will have Drew Allar taking the helm in hopes of leading the team to a championship game. Over the last three years, he has significantly evolved while patiently waiting for his chance to start in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

While speaking to the reporters at the Big Ten Media Days on July 22, Franklin mentioned that he was proud of how far Allar has come.

He recalled the high school recruiting days when Allar was just a three-star prospect. Allar worked on himself every single season and is now a potential Heisman contender and a top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL draft.

Expect nothing less than a 12+ win season from Allar & Co. as they aim for the national championship game.

