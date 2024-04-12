"I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously": Kalen DeBoer issues public statement on accusations against Washington RB Tybo Rogers 

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has released a statement on the ongoing sexual assault investigation on his former player at Washington, Tybo Rogers.

Rogers was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of rape, as per court documents from King County. The Washington running back was released later the same day after posting a bond of $150,000 as investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

In a statement released on Thursday, DeBoer made it known that he's always handled sexual misconduct allegations with seriousness. He said he consistently adheres to standard policies that ensure appropriate handling of allegations by the relevant authorities.

“While I am not able to comment specifically on the situation involving an individual at my former institution because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal matters, I do want to make it clear that I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously.

“I always have and always will follow established institutional policies and procedures to ensure prompt reporting and proper handling of allegations by the appropriate authorities.”

The misconduct transpired during the days of Kalen DeBoer

Both sexual allegations against Tybo Rogers are said to have occurred during the reign of Kalen DeBoer in Washington. The coach had a two-year tenure in Seattle, where he won the Pac-12 championship and led them to the national championship game in his final season.

According to ESPN, the first assault allegedly happened in Oct. 2023, involving a student at Seattle Central Community College. Weeks later, a student from the University of Washington reported an assault to the school's Title IX department on Nov. 28.

According to the documents obtained by ESPN, the university suspended Rogers in late November. The university did not confirm whether the suspension of the running back was related to the alleged assaults or based on some other disciplinary issues.

He did not appear on the travel roster for the Pac-12 championship game. However, Rogers was active in Washington's participation in the college football playoff. Since then, head coach Kalen DeBoer and athletic director Troy Dannen have left the Huskies for Alabama and Nebraska, respectively.

Rogers played in 11 games during his freshman season under DeBoer in 2023. He accumulated 184 rushing yards on 44 carries for the Huskies. His future in the team remains in doubt as investigation continues on the allegation.

Washington's new head coach, Jedd Fisch, said his staff was unaware of the allegation until the running back was arrested near Husky Stadium on Friday.