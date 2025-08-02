“I taught him that”: Auburn WR Cam Coleman jokes about KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s deep balls in NFL training camp

Cam Coleman is the highest-rated offensive signee in Auburn football history, and he continues to generate major buzz as the Tigers prepare for the 2025 season. Coleman is seen as a key piece in Hugh Freeze’s vision for a lethal passing offense this fall, and he is drawing inspiration from former Auburn star KeAndre Lambert-Smith.“I really look up to KeAndre because of the way he approaches the game,” Coleman said, via On3. “The way he takes care of his body, the way he does everything with a serious mindset. I look up to KeAndre.&quot;After being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, Lambert-Smith hit the headlines in training camp with his phenomenal catches and sharp route running, which resonated with Coleman.“I texted him the other day and told him the deep balls he’s been catching, I taught him that,&quot; Coleman said.Lambert-Smith made his professional debut in the Chargers' Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. He caught both of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown, contributing to the Chargers’ 34-7 victory.Cam Coleman's athleticism earns high praise from Hugh Freeze Cam Coleman is set to make his mark when Auburn kicks off the 2025 season against Baylor on August 29. As a projected leader for the Tigers’ receiving corps, he shared his excitement about Hugh Freeze’s system, describing it as a “fundamental, efficient scoring machine” this fall.The 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore holds a deep grasp of the offense, and Freeze had nothing but praise for Coleman during a July appearance on &quot;See Ball Get Ball&quot;:“Cam is such a likable kid. And so coachable… length first, and speed. Then he has these natural ball skills that just, it seems, I don’t care what’s around him.&quot;He just feels like that ball is his, and he’s naturally on the timing where you’ve seen some receivers before they’re in the right position, but they’re covered, but the timing of the jump is a little off. They’re not high pointing it. Man, you don’t ever feel like that’s the case for him.”Hugh Freeze even compared Cam Coleman to the elite receivers he coached at Ole Miss, such as DK Metcalf, AJ Brown and Laquon Treadwell.