  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “I taught him that”: Auburn WR Cam Coleman jokes about KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s deep balls in NFL training camp

“I taught him that”: Auburn WR Cam Coleman jokes about KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s deep balls in NFL training camp

By Maliha
Published Aug 02, 2025 13:34 GMT
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Cam Coleman is the highest-rated offensive signee in Auburn football history, and he continues to generate major buzz as the Tigers prepare for the 2025 season. Coleman is seen as a key piece in Hugh Freeze’s vision for a lethal passing offense this fall, and he is drawing inspiration from former Auburn star KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Ad
“I really look up to KeAndre because of the way he approaches the game,” Coleman said, via On3. “The way he takes care of his body, the way he does everything with a serious mindset. I look up to KeAndre."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, Lambert-Smith hit the headlines in training camp with his phenomenal catches and sharp route running, which resonated with Coleman.

“I texted him the other day and told him the deep balls he’s been catching, I taught him that," Coleman said.

Lambert-Smith made his professional debut in the Chargers' Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. He caught both of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown, contributing to the Chargers’ 34-7 victory.

Ad

Cam Coleman's athleticism earns high praise from Hugh Freeze

Cam Coleman is set to make his mark when Auburn kicks off the 2025 season against Baylor on August 29. As a projected leader for the Tigers’ receiving corps, he shared his excitement about Hugh Freeze’s system, describing it as a “fundamental, efficient scoring machine” this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore holds a deep grasp of the offense, and Freeze had nothing but praise for Coleman during a July appearance on "See Ball Get Ball":

Ad
“Cam is such a likable kid. And so coachable… length first, and speed. Then he has these natural ball skills that just, it seems, I don’t care what’s around him.
"He just feels like that ball is his, and he’s naturally on the timing where you’ve seen some receivers before they’re in the right position, but they’re covered, but the timing of the jump is a little off. They’re not high pointing it. Man, you don’t ever feel like that’s the case for him.”
Ad

youtube-cover

Hugh Freeze even compared Cam Coleman to the elite receivers he coached at Ole Miss, such as DK Metcalf, AJ Brown and Laquon Treadwell.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications