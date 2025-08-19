"I think A&M will slide me a check under table": Johnny Manziel has witty reaction to Arch Manning's whopping $10 million NIL deals

Arch Manning has been in the spotlight for the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2025 season. Former Florida State and NFL quarterback Danny Kanell was bullish on Manning potentially becoming the first signal-caller to earn $10 million via NIL deals.Johnny Manziel appeared on &quot;FOS Today&quot; and was asked about the reported NIL offers for Manning that could reach between $8 million to $10 million. The former Texas A&amp;M QB was also asked how much he could've made if NIL money was around during his time.&quot;Yeah, I'm still sitting here, one of these days, I think A&amp;M will slide me a check under the table or something and all will be right,&quot; Manziel said on Monday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostManziel committed to Texas A&amp;M in 2011; however, he redhsirted his first year with the program.He won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, and was later inducted into the Texas A&amp;M Athletics Hall of Fame. However, NIL money was not part of college athletics when Manziel was with the Aggies.He played two years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Manziel also had stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes of the CFL in 2018. He played for Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019, and in the Fan Controlled Football from 2021 to 2022.Arch Manning's Texas gets top rank in AP Poll Top 25 heading into 2025 seasonCOLLEGE FOOTBALL: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: GettyThe Texas Longhorns are the No. 1 team in the country according to the AP Top 25 preseason rankings heading into the 2025 season.Arch Manning will be the starting quarterback of the Longhorns. He served as the backup to Quinn Ewers last season. Manning led Texas to two wins in two starts in 2024 when Ewers dealt with an injury.Manning and the Longhorns will open their 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30 at noon ET.