"I think my age is always brought up": When Kenny Dillingham opened up on biggest criticism he received as young head coach

Kenny Dillingham took up coaching at the age of just 17 after he tore his ACL in his senior year. He worked his way up, starting with the junior varsity team at Chaparral High School before becoming the offensive coordinator four years later. Simultaneously, he completed his studies and graduated from Arizona State in interdisciplinary studies.

His first stint in college came with Arizona State as an offensive assistant and things came back full circle as he was re-hired by the university in 2023 as a head coach at the age of 32. He was the youngest head coach in major college football and his rapid rise didn't come without skepticism.

During an appearance on Until Saturday in May 2023, Dillingham revealed the backlash he received as a young head coach. He said his age was often used against him, even in recruiting battles.

"They just ask about me and my journey, but I think my age is always brought up—which is funny—because people even negatively recruit my age," Dillingham said (21:55 onwards). "‘Oh, he’s naive. He’s young. He’s not ready for it. He can’t do it.’ And to me, that is the greatest compliment.

"Because if the only thing people can say negatively about me is, ‘You’re going to be doing this for 45 more years,’ that’s something I can’t control. And it means I’m doing something right—because I believe in treating people right, being honest with people."

Kenny Dillingham won't settle for detrimental narrative

As long as age is what people doubt him for, the Sun Devils coach feels fine. However, if the line is crossed and it's his character at stake, he won't settle for it.

During the same segment, Dillingham added:

"What I don’t want people to say about me is, ‘Oh, he’s a bad person. He’s going to lie to you. He’s going to treat you poorly.’ ... And as long as the narrative is, ‘Oh, he’s too young and he’s too naive,’ then you know what? I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing."

Dillingham led Arizona State to a dismal 3-9 record before turning things around last year, finishing with an 11-3 record and 7-2 in Big 12 play. Moreover, he won the Big 12 title and made it to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, where they faced the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 Peach Bowl.

