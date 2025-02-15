"I think he's a clear No. 1 quarterback": CFB analyst offers bold NFL draft projection for Shedeur Sanders 

Following a successful college career, Shedeur Sanders is projected as one of the top picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. He was one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season, ensuring the rise of the Colorado Buffaloes under the leadership of his father, Deion Sanders.

Analyst Joel Klatt offered his honest projection on Sanders’ draft stock in a recent installment of his podcast. He believes the quarterback should be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft when you take a look at his overall talent and disregard his last name.

"I think that if you really evaluate him as a quarterback and you take the name off the back of the jersey, if you don't look at who his head coach, I think he's a clear No. 1 quarterback," Klatt said on 'The Joel Klatt Show' via SI.com.

"Here's the reason. Shedeur has the beautiful combination of the ability to be a prototypical passer from the pocket, and he's got the precise ability to be a surgeon in those cases, and he also has the ability to be an artist, and that combination doesn't come around a lot," he added.

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft. Despite meeting with the franchise's front office in the East-West Shrine Bowl, Klatt believes he is unlikely to agree to sign with them, suggesting the Titans will look at other options.

Joel Klatt compares Shedeur Sanders to Fran Tarkenton

Klatt is intrigued by the talent Sanders possesses. He likened the way he does some things on the gridiron to legendary NFL quarterback Fran Tarkenton. This gives him a lot of confidence that the former Colorado QB can thrive on the professional stage.

“His ability to create outside of the pocket, and extend the play, is Fran Tarkenton-esque," Klatt said. "He's excellent in those situations. If you give him some time in the pocket, which Colorado did not generally with that offensive line.

“If he has time and he can diagnose what's going on, he can be surgical in the pocket. I believe that he has a chance to be much better in the NFL than he was even at Colorado," he added.

There are a lot of expectations on where Shedeur Sanders eventually lands in the NFL draft and what he has to offer on the professional stage. The New York Giants (No. 3 pick) are currently considered the favorite to draft him in April.

