"I don't think he's done" - Lane Kiffin predicts Nick Saban's future amid rumors on Alabama legend returning to coach football

Nick Saban retired from coaching in January 2024. However, there have been recent rumors suggesting that the seven-time national title-winning coach could come out of retirement to coach again.

On Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin added fuel to rumors of Saban potentially returning to coaching. When asked if he would have Saban as part of his Rebels coaching staff, Kiffin had an interesting response.

"He (Saban) is not going to need me to hire him," Kiffin said. "I don't think he's done. I think he'll be back. Whether that's college or NFL, I think he'll be back."

Kiffin knows Saban well, having worked under the legendary coach at Alabama. Kiffin was the Tide's offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016 and helped the team win the national title in 2015.

Saban won seven national titles as a coach, six of them came at Alabama, while his first championship came at LSU in 2004. Since retiring, Saban signed with ESPN as an analyst and was part of the College GameDay crew last season.

