"I don't think he's elite" - Aaron Rodgers' brother fires shots at Arch Manning to pump brakes on Texas QB's hype train

Arch Manning will take over the starting quarterback role at Texas for the 2025 season. While some believe that the new generation Manning prodigy could win the Heisman Trophy in the upcoming season, Aaron Rodgers' brother, Jordan, has put the brakes on the hype around Arch.

Jordan recently made an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" and shared his thoughts on Manning.

"I have (Manning) as the fifth best. Let me repeat that. The fifth-best quarterback in the SEC," Jordan said. "The hype train is out of control and what are we basing this on?"

Jordan then clarified his comments on Arch.

"Look, I love Arch," Rodgers said. "I think he has a very high floor. But I don't think he's an elite talent when it comes to his arm, his arm ability, his ability to manipulate the pocket, to make guys miss, to change his arm angle."

Arch, who served as the backup to Quinn Ewers at Texas last season, recorded 939 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and rushed for four TDs. Arch also started two games for Texas when Ewers was injured and led the team to dominant wins in both.

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum compares Arch Manning to Tim Tebow

Texas QB Arch Manning - Source: Getty

Last week, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum praised Arch Manning's potential, likening the Texas QB to Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy at Florida in 2007.

"I think there’s a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting on the front row in New York at the Heisman ceremony,” Finebaum said.

“That’s assuming that his team does what it’s supposed to do and compete not only for the SEC, but for the national championship, and I really believe they will.”

Manning committed to Texas in 2023. He played just one game that season and redshirted his freshman year. After spending last season as Ewers' backup, it will be interesting to see how he fares as the Longhorns' QB1.

Manning's Texas will open its 2025 season against reigning national champion Ohio State on Aug. 30.

