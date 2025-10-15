"I don't think he gets enough credit": Jordan Rodgers gets 100% real on Ty Simpson's prowess after Alabama dominates in SEC

Alabama quarterback TY Simpson has turned out to be the cheat code of this season. With just a single loss to Florida State in Week 1, Simpson has led the team for five consecutive weeks and is on a great run to secure the team's spot in the playoffs. In fact, the veteran QB finds himself in the Heisman chatter at No. 2.

Ad

According to On3's updated Heisman rankings after Week 7, Simpson's odds stand at +350, and he could lead the rally by the end of the regular season. Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan recently shared his analysis on the Alabama QB, calling him a complete passer. He pondered upon Simpson's progress throughout the season and how he improved after the Week 1 setback.

“That’s Ty Simpson. I think since Week 1, that loss against Florida State, he has been lights out. (16) touchdowns, just one interception. But it’s the type of throws that he’s making.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don’t think anybody in college football anticipates as well as he does and layers the football, which means throws it up and over linebackers into the second level with accuracy in tight windows,” Rodgers said on Tuesday's episode of Get Up.

NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Simpson has been phenomenal in the last seven weeks, where he racked up 1,678 passing yards and scored 16 touchdowns with a completion rate of 70.9%.

Ad

“He also has an incredible amount of athleticism that I don’t think he gets enough credit for to extend plays on the outside. I think he’s playing at such a high level right now,” he added.

TY Simpson gets 100% real on setting the standards for the team

Ahead of Alabama's game against Tennessee this coming weekend, Simpson had a fiery moment with his teammates. Alabama star Kadyn Proctor revealed that Simpson was craving for perfection and more aggressive plays despite the big win over Missouri.

Ad

Reacting to the news, Simpson mentioned that it was all about setting the standards and that he would not go much deeper into the technicalities of the conversation.

“It’s my job to make sure that I get the best out of the guys, and I get the best out of myself. And I just felt like the last couple of games we hadn’t executed very well in some things,” Simpson said to the reporters.

This season is also vital for Simpson on an individual front, where he needs to build the draft stock. The quarterback is on the right path. Expect nothing less than a 10+ winning-game season from Alabama in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!