“I think that would go wrong for me” - New Alabama HC makes his stance clear on putting on a southern accent

When it comes to the new Alabama head coach, Kalen DeBoer, he won't be making the same mistake as LSU coach Brian Kelly did. Crimson Tide coach recently appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show", where McAfee asked DeBoer if he planned on adopting a southern accent like LSU coach Brian Kelly famously did. DeBoer responded with a playful jab, saying that he had no such intention.

The upcoming showdown between the two coaches is still almost a year away, yet DeBoer appears to have already taken an initial shot. DeBoer knows who he is and wants to stay true to himself, embracing his South Dakota roots. On adopting a southern accent, DeBoer said:

“I think that would go wrong for me. I just know who I am and there’s some South Dakota in there and that’s who I am, so we just gotta live with that. You got me for who I am,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer also acknowledged that his hiring raised questions because he had never coached in the SEC's footprint before joining Alabama as head coach:

“I understand there needs to be some SEC ties, some southeast ties that can help bridge the gap of maybe my experiences here,” DeBoer said.

“There are experiences, having been West Coast and Indiana and some of the recruiting. But it’s not, I don’t want to lead you on that there’s not every coach’s phone number in my phone right now. Just gotta put myself where the right people are around me.”

Kalen DeBoer humbly turns to Nick Saban

DeBoer added that he would be foolish not to take advantage of Saban's expertise and the open door he has been offered. Saban has invested a great deal in building the Alabama program and wants to see it continue to succeed rather than fade away:

“I’d be pretty foolish if I didn’t lean on him and have a door that was open for him to come and see it and for me to reach out for advice,” DeBoer said.

When it comes to bringing his offensive strategies from Washington Huskies to Alabama, DeBoer believes it is possible. He cited the success of Dillon Johnson, a top rusher in the conference, and the talented running backs already present in the Alabama program. DeBoer understands that tweaking the offensive approach to fit the personnel is necessary, and he trusts his offensive staff – led by Ryan Grubb – to make the necessary adjustments.

