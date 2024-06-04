"I think it's a very good program": Four-star prospect Jamarrion Gordon talks about his decision to choose Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star defensive back Jamarrion Gordon talked about his decision to commit to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in a Facebook post by Roll Tide Daily on Monday. The Jackson (Alabama) High School standout chose the Crimson Tide on May 18 over offers from Auburn, Florida and Georgia, among others.

"I think it's a very good program... I committed because I just want to win and be great."

Gordon made his announcement on social media, in partnership with Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety concluded his sophomore season with 30 tackles, including two for a loss (one sack), one interception, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups in 12 games.

Jamarrion Gordon chose Alabama due to 'Alabama being Alabama'

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer watches his quarterbacks go through drills during practice.

Despite playing for a small-town team, Jamarrion Gordon’s former coach Cody Flournoy believes he has the talent to succeed in any college football program.

“He’s an elite corner,” Jackson coach Cody Flournoy told AL.com. “He has that extra gear of elite recovery speed. Even if he doesn’t play something quite right, he can break under it and defend it. He has great feet, great hands.

“I’ve coached in a lot of other places. He is not just a small-town, 4A level player. He could play in anyone’s program.”

Weeks ago, Gordon told The South Alabamian that he chose Alabama because it recruited him well, the school is close to his home and he believes he can win and be successful there.

“It came down to how they recruited me, Alabama being Alabama and how close it is to home,” Gordon said. “I am used to winning, and I want to win and have success. At Alabama, I believe I can do those things.”

Jamarrion Gordon also said that he had a good feeling about Alabama and didn't expect to commit so early, and mentioned that his relationship with the defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist played a big part in his decision.

