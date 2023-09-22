"I think we got a lot of good people on our team" - Nick Saban makes an honest admission about Alabama's current situation ahead of Week 4 encounter

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide have struggled through their first three games, particularly on offense. The legendary coach recently said that his team is a work in progress, while also expressing his belief in the team.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban said:

"I do believe in our team, and I think we got a lot of good people on our team. I think they've worked hard. I don't think we've executed and played as well as we're capable of, so that's a work in progress and something that we need to improve on and improve quickly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"It's attention to detail, having discipline to do the little things right, creating those habits every day, you know, in practice in terms of what you do. So, that's a challenge, and that's something that it'll be interesting to see how this team responds to that challenge, because it's something that we need to do better."

Check out Nick Saban's comments on the Alabama Crimson Tide below (starting at the 1:20:24 mark):

The 13th-ranked Crimson Tide are 2-1 entering Southeastern Conference play and are in danger of missing the College Football Playoff for back-to-back seasons for the first time since the inception of the format in 2014. They will likely need to win out to reach the postseason for the eighth time in 10 seasons as there has never been a two-loss team to qualify.

Nick Saban downplays talk that he could be on the verge of retirement

There has been plenty of chatter over the years that Nick Saban's legendary coaching career could be winding down. The Alabama Crimson Tide coach denied those rumors on "The Pat McAfee Show":

"It's kind of laughable. I guess I would ask you when's the first time you heard I was gonna retire? That started about five years ago. I think it creates some advantages for people, whether it's in recruiting or whatever it might be.

"I love what I'm doing. I'm focused on the challenge. I've always said I don't want to ride the program down. I don't want to do this if I can't do it anymore. I feel great right now. I love it. We've got lots of challenges this season. I'm looking forward to it. We're all in."

Check out Nick Saban's comments on retiring from the Alabama Crimson Tide below (starting at the 1:34 mark):