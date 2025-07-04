"I think he's got a real shot at making the playoffs": Paul Finebaum raised eyebrows with bold prediction for SEC coach in 2025

Veteran journalist and college football analyst Paul Finebaum has expressed confidence in the ability of a top SEC coach to reach the playoffs.

Finebaum expressed this on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” stating Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin has a “shot at making the playoffs.”

“I think Ole Miss has a chance of being undefeated going to Georgia," Finebaum said. "Now, I say that knowing Lane Kiffin has a propensity of blowing games early. If he can avoid that, I think he’s got a real shot at making the playoffs.”

Finebaum noted that Ole Miss will be challenged early in the season when they face LSU. The Rebels face the Tigers on Sept. 27, after games against Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tulane. These are easy matchups for Kiffin’s side, according to the veteran analyst.

Furthermore, he identified several other matchups that could impact the Rebels’ standings at the end of the season. The team’s trips to Alabama and Oklahoma, for instance, were singled out. In addition, how the Rebels fare when they host South Carolina and Florida later in the season will also contribute to their playoff chances.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Rebels are the No. 7 team in the SEC, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The FPI also ranks the Rebels at No. 13 nationally, predicting an 8-4 season for the team. It also predicts the team has a 30.7% opportunity of reaching the playoffs.

Paul Finebaum’s prediction: significant changes to Ole Miss’s roster

Many Ole Miss fans will be pleased with Paul Finebaum’s prediction. The Ole Miss Rebels narrowly missed the playoffs last season, finishing the season with a 10-3 record. The Rebels fans will be hoping for a better outing in the 2025 season with Lane Kiffin still in charge.

However, Kiffin has a significantly different roster from last year, with some of his most impactful players no longer with the team. Most notably, the team will be missing quarterback Jaxon Dart, who was a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft by the New York Giants. Dart passed for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, recording a 69.3% completion rate.

Only 45% of Ole Miss’s defense from last season is also billed to return for the 2025 season, after a strong showing in 2024. The Rebels’ defense was No. 14 in total defense last season, ranking No. 2 in rush defense and scoring defense.

