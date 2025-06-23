"I think our guys are hungry": Bret Bielema gets blunt on handling 2025 expectations after big season

Bret Bielema & Co. had a spectacular season in 2024, wrapping up the season with a 10-3 record. The Illinois were expected to make the playoffs but they couldn't. Being in a highly competitive Big Ten has its own disadvantages, something that Bielema and the team carry forward.

He claims the players now have a chip on their shoulders to win their spot in the updated 12-team playoff. While speaking to George Wrighster on the "Unafraid" show last week, Bielema shared how the team was keeping up with the expectations since the 2024 heartbreak.

The 55-year-old mentioned that the team was super excited after the South Carolina game and the pace at which they were progressing. One of the biggest reasons he thinks is affecting their qualification was the scheduling and how the playoff spots were designed. Things are expected to change this upcoming season.

“It's been kind of a couple days since the game we beat South Carolina," Bielema said on Wednesday's podcast last week. "A lot of attention, obviously, a team that I thought were probably on the verge of the playoffs, whether or not we were or not, that was a lot of discussion.” [Timestamp - 1:30]

“So kind of rode that for a little bit, and then transitioned, and I really didn't know, in today's world, what our roster was going to be," the head coach said. "So those first three weeks after the game, we basically make sure that the roster and the content of what our team was returned, and we had 18 the other guys that started in the Bowl game come back since that point.

“We had our first really summer workout together with the team today, and the humble pie is something they need to eat on a daily basis. I think our guys are hungry. I think one of the things we've always preached about here at Illinois is not only gotta have a chip on one shoulder but on both shoulders. And I think our guys are doing that on day to day basis,” he added.

Luke Altmeyer will start for Bret Bielema's Illinois in 2025

Almost 16 players will be returning for Illinois in the upcoming season. The most prominent one is their star quarterback Luke Altmeyer, who will look to improve upon the team's past record. Last season, he racked up 2,717 passing yards and scored 22 touchdowns while throwing only six interceptions.

While speaking to the reporters in the offseason, he mentioned that he was happy to be back and wants to give the Illini nation more.

He acknowledged having received multiple offers but refused to leave the program since he wants to end his college career on a high and that is only possible if he stays committed to the program.

