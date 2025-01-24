"I think he’ll win a national championship" Joel Klatt has a bold prediction on Marcus Freeman's future at Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman led Notre Dame to the College Football national championship game against the odds in the just-concluded season. The Fighting Irish fell short of the title, losing 34-23 to the Buckeyes on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With his exploits this season, Joel Klatt believes there's a lot Marcus Freeman can achieve at the helm of affairs in South Bend. Speaking on a recent installment of “The Joel Klatt Show,” the analyst is confident Freeman will win Notre Dame the national title if he stays in the program.

“I think Marcus Freeman – if he decides to stay there— Obviously, he's going to have NFL suitors whether it's now or in the subsequent years,” Klatt said. (per The Spun) “If Marcus Freeman stays at Notre Dame for any length of time, I think he’ll win a national championship at Notre Dame.”

“I think they are an upper crest, elite program. That second half had a level of grit and toughness that can only be forged through a great culture. And he's building a great culture at Notre Dame."

After the national championship game, Freeman was linked to the Chicago Bears head coaching job. His outing with the Fighting Irish in the 2024 season is bound to earn him more offers in the NFL and college football world.

Marcus Freeman takes the blame for Notre Dame’s loss

It was a disappointing loss for Notre Dame at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night. The Fighting Irish were looking to win their first national championship title since 1988. However, falling to Ohio State means the 36-year drought is set to continue.

Following the game in Atlanta, Marcus Freeman openly acknowledged the critical mistakes that derailed Notre Dame’s bid for the national title. He noted that it was his duty to get his team prepared for the challenges presented by the opponent.

"You’re always making mistakes, but those types of detrimental mistakes when you play a really, really good football team cost you points,” Freeman said, per ESPN.

"I think that’s probably the biggest thing that has stuck out to me even in between series, the communication. ‘Hey, we’re good, we got it.’ Well, we can’t make mistakes. It falls on my shoulders. And as the head coach, we have to prepare and be better prepared for this moment. These guys gave everything they got.”

Notre Dame's game plan had several vulnerabilities that Ohio State capitalized on. While Leonard showcased precision in his passing, the offense faltered in establishing a consistent ground attack against a dominant Buckeyes defense.

