“I think he’s going to kill it”: Cade Klubnik backs "wild card" RB as Dabo Swinney’s secret weapon for Clemson’s 2025 push

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik echoed Dabo Swinney’s thoughts on running back Adam Randall, who switched from wide receiver during the 2024 ACC championship. He set up Clemson’s game-winning field goal, returning a kickoff 41 yards.
Randall’s position switch was made permanent in the off-season, with Swinney expressing confidence in his ability to excel in the new role. The Tigers' coach said:
“Adam is the wildcard; he is the one senior in the room. I think, and y’all know I am not always right," Klubnik said. "But sometimes I am. I really think he will be one of the great college football stories this year. I really believe it. I really believe in Adam Randall.”
Reiterating Swinney’s statement, Klubnik said at the ACC Media Days:
“I love working with Adam Randall. His work ethic is unbelievable. The way that he has taken on this new opportunity and really made it his own and become really good at it already is really fun. It’s really cool. I think he’s going to kill it, man.”
Cade Klubnik voted top quarterback in college football
Cade Klubnik has emerged as one of the early projected Heisman Trophy winners. After his contribution to the Tigers’ ACC championship last season, he is easily one of college football’s top quarterbacks entering the 2025 season. Many would go as far as to project him as the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Klubnik's hype has extended beyond ordinary college football conversations, as he was ranked the No. 1 quarterback in college football by The Athletic. The ranking by Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales is based on a poll of more than 40 coaches and staffers nationwide. The report reads:
“The lack of consensus on a clear-cut No. 1 underscored the unique quarterback this is in college football. There’s no alpha. Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers, and DJ Lagway all got No. 1 votes. But Klubnik received the most love from opposing coaches because he checks every box.”
Klubnik started 14 games last season, passing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 463 yards and seven touchdowns in 119 carries. He will be pivotal to the team’s playoff aspirations this fall, as he seeks to make his final college football season as impactful as possible.