“I think I've just been through a lot” - Ducks QB Bo Nix opens up about the difference between his experiences at Auburn and Oregon

Bo Nix surprised some people when he returned to Oregon for his fifth college season. Nix started his career with the Auburn Tigers in 2019 and spent three seasons as the starting quarterback. After three years, Nix entered the transfer portal and went to Oregon to be the Ducks starting quarterback.

Nix had much more success in Oregon than Auburn, as his accuracy drastically improved. In Auburn, his best completion percentage was 61%, and in 2022, he had a completion percentage of 71.9%.

Nix spoke on ESPN College Football and explained the key difference for him from Auburn to Oregon:

"I think I've just been through a lot, and I think each experience allowed me to grow as a person and as a player. And you know, I wouldn't be the person I am today without my experiences at Auburn.

"But would just say that right now, I'm playing free and as calm and as peacefully that I think I've played throughout my career, and I think that with each game, I just learned more and more, and I feel more and more comfortable."

Nix does look like a different quarterback with the Ducks, and the big reason is he's trusting his initial read more.

Last season, Nix was 294-for-409 for 3,594 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Through three games this year, he's 76-for-98 for 893 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bo Nix is excited about the challenge against Colorado

Bo Nix and Oregon are off to a 3-0 start and are now set for a massive game against Colorado.

The Buffaloes are led by coach Deion Sanders, who has changed the entire program. With all the hype around Colorado, Nix expects the Oregon crowd to be loud and engaged the whole game.

"Well, they're saying it's sold out. So, I expect it to be one of the more fun games I've ever been a part of. Aloud game, very obnoxious, I hope. I just expected an awesome atmosphere at Autzen (Stadium). I've been at a few so far, and there's no better place, so I expect it to be very loud. And it's one of those games you grow up wishing you can play."

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks are 21-point favorites over Colorado, with the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

