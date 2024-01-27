"I think it’s a positive": Paul Finebaums believes Jim Harbaugh's exit is a good development for Michigan

Jim Harbaugh’s era at Michigan has come to an end after nine years. The coach will be returning to the NFL following his agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. He has explored the option in the last two offseasons.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum reckons the exit of the coach is a positive development for Michigan and the college football landscape. Harbaugh is leaving the Wolverines after winning three Big Ten titles and a national championship in the last three seasons.

“I think it’s a positive, frankly, and I hate to interrupt the coronation here of a new Pope, but let’s remember a couple of things about Jim Harbaugh, my friends.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“He was at Michigan for nine years. The first six years weren’t exactly virtuoso. He nearly got fired. … The last three years were brilliant. Everyone agrees with that. That’s why we’re celebrating him today, and we should celebrate him.”

Finebaums notes Jim Harbaugh is leaving behind a mess

While Jim Harbaugh's success with Michigan is notable, Finebaum gave a subtle reminder of the situation in which the coach is leaving the program. The Wolverines are being investigated for two infractions by the NCAA as Harbaugh makes his way out.

The NCAA is investigating Michigan for a low-level recruitment violation and an alleged sign-stealing operation. Nonetheless, the analyst reckons life will be much easier for the Wolverines in dealing with the alleged violations with Jim Harbaugh out of Ann Arbor.

“But he’s leaving behind a mess. I realize he won the national championship, and that’s so easy to celebrate, but there are two separate NCAA investigations ongoing and will be adjudicated.”

“And in some ways, I think that’s a positive for Michigan that without him around, they will probably skate much easier in the new modern world of the NCAA.”

Finebaum believes Sherrone Moore will replace Jim Harbaugh

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is widely considered the favorite to replace Jim Harbaugh as the coach of Michigan, and Finebaum reckons he will get the job. He noted that promoting Moore would help the Wolverines’ roster:

“Michigan is going to be OK. Sherrone Moore is going to be elevated in a couple of days, once they meet the legal requirement. He did a spectacular job on the field.”

“The players like him. The biggest change for Michigan is they will probably hold on to most of their roster, unlike Alabama, who in the last two weeks has seen massive carnage.”

Moore acted as the coach of Michigan in four games this season with Harbaugh serving suspension. He led the Wolverines to a convincing win in all those games, most especially against Ohio State and Penn State. He could be a great fit for the job.