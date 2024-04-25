"I think Jayden Daniels is more pro-ready": Keyshawn Johnson names LSU star his No.1 pick over Caleb Williams ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson believes Jayden Daniels is more pro-ready than Caleb Williams.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday in Detroit. The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick and it's a common consensus that Williams will be the first overall pick.

However, speaking on Undisputed on Thursday, Johnson believes otherwise.

"I like Jayden Daniels more because I think he's more pro-ready," Johnson said. "What's pro-ready to me? When I look at the league, typically on certain downs and distances, you are in shotgun because they want you back so you can see the defense, the rush is coming, you have move to run around.

"Jayden Daniels can do both. He can go underneath the center, he can drop back... It does not mean I don't like Caleb, I just prefer Jayden Daniels."

Daniels is the reigning Heisman winner and had a ton of success in his final college season at LSU.

Last season, Daniels went 236-for-327 for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jayden Daniels' NFL draft projection

Jayden Daniels is projected to be drafted second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders hold the second overall pick and it looks like they will be getting the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. However, there have been reports that Daniels doesn't want to play for Washington, which he says is not true.

"I'm blessed to go wherever I'm called," Daniels told reporters, via NFL.com. "Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I'll be blessed, and they're going to get my all. That's the best … the best opportunity. I will say they believe in me, so I'm gonna put in the work."

Daniels is currently -1000 to be drafted second overall, which implies a 90.9% chance of being picked by the Commanders.

If Daniels does get picked by Washington with the second pick, he will be the team's immediate starting QB. Currently, the Commanders have Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel and Jake Fromm in their quarterback room.