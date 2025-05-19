“I think kids need a head coach that’s approachable”: When Ryan Day undertook major office renovation to change a long-standing narrative 

Ryan Day initially arrived at Ohio State as the offensive coordinator in 2017. Following Urban Meyer's departure, he was named as a full-time head coach ahead of the 2019 campaign. Over the years, Day has been working to break the stereotypical image and narrative that surrounds head coaches.

After being named as Urban Meyer's successor, SportsCenter visited Ryan Day at the Ohio State facility back in 2019. During this interview, he talked about how he remodeled his office so that players find him more approachable and are not afraid of his status as a head coach.

Ryan Day gave SportsCenter a tour of his new office space. He also highlighted how he wanted his players to develop in a relaxed atmosphere and how he wants to break the narrative that head coaches are intimidating.

"I want the guys to be abler to feel like they can walk right in, sit here, watch TV and relax, and kind of have that living room," Day said.

"I think, when you look at the last 20 to 30 years of coaching and football, times have changed. Kids have changed, generations have changed for a lot of reasons, some good, some maybe not so good, but it is what it is. And so I think growing up, you know, thinking back on my bdays there..it wasn't the same....Head football coach is kind of an intimidating figure....And I don't want that, you know...."

"I think these kids nowadays, more than ever, need a head coach that's approachable, that they can talk to. that could be there for them." (TS- 0:10 onwards)

In the first two seasons, Ryan Day helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win back-to-back Big Ten titles. They qualified for the playoffs in both years before things took a backseat. However, the 2024 campaign ended his dry spell with the program. Day managed to win his first national championship with the program after defeating Notre Dame in the natty final.

Ryan Day has a blunt message for players who join Ohio State for the money

In the modern NIL era, college athletes are always after lucrative offers to make money. However, Ryan Day does not want players on his team who value money over commitment to winning.

Last month, during a press conference, the Ohio State head coach had a straightforward message for players who arrive in Columbus with the hopes of landing lucrative NIL deals.

"If money is the first thing you're looking for, this isn't the right place for you," Day said. "And if people choose Ohio State because the want to come to Ohio State, they're more likely to stay."

The Buckeyes begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30. Apart from defending their national championship, Day will be looking to end his four-game losing streak against arch rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

