"I think there was a lot of hate going on": USC Trojans legend O.J. Simpson criticizes Colorado's Top 25 snub

O.J. Simpson is widely considered one of the greatest players in NFL and college football history. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the Colorado Buffaloes falling out of the AP Top 25 Poll following their 42-6 blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 4.

During a recent appearance on "It Is What It Is," Simpson said:

"I mean, when you lose that big - but I don't think they should have dropped - I thought they'd drop to 19 or 20. It's a little surprising but I think, I honestly believe that you have a lot of people in the sports world, the sportscasters and sportswriters, hoping that something like this would happen. I truly do."

'The Juice' added that he believes the Buffaloes program and coach Deion Sanders received hate for representing the changes in modern college football:

"I think there was a lot of hate going on about Colorado and a lot of people don't like the fact that they could - because he brought so many guys in that it's changing football too much. Everybody, these people, they want to keep us back in the old days. This is a new day and age. Players are getting paid. Players are transferring."

He continued:

"You should have the right to play wherever you want to play. This is America.

"The NCAA was making all that money all of them years. Now, all of a sudden, players are making money and a lot of these people are unhappy and Deion, I mean, he's in every commercial right now, but what he did this year, getting all of those guys to transfer there. They didn't like that."

Check out O.J. Simpson's comments on the Colorado Buffaloes falling out of the AP Top 25 Poll below (starting at the 10:39 mark):

O.J. Simpson suggested that the hatred could also be racially motivated. While Colorado has fallen out of the Top 25, their season has already been a success by most expectations. After finishing last season just 1-11, the Buffaloes are 3-1 in Sanders' first year leading the program. Furthermore, they are one win away from exceeding their preseason over/under win total of 3.5 set by Las Vegas betting odds.

O.J. Simpson shares prediction for USC at Colorado

O.J. Simpson had a legendary two-year run with the USC Trojans, finishing second in Heisman voting in 1967 before winning the award the following season. During his appearance on It Is What It Is, he weighed in on his alma mater's highly-anticipated matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes:

"I think it's going to be a high scoring game. I don't know if Colorado, because of their lines, can keep up with SC, but I do know their skill position players can. I've been critical the last two years of USC's secondary. I think they're poor tacklers in USC's secondary. But your skill position players can play with anybody. Speed wins.

Check out O.J. Simpson's comments on USC vs. Colorado below (starting at the 7:54 mark):

Although Simpson did not outright pick a winner, he suggested that the Trojans will win the game in the trenches. The Buffaloes will be without two-way star Travis Hunter, who also missed last week's matchup with the Oregon Ducks.