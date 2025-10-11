"I don't think Michigan can keep up": CFB analyst outlines odds stacked against Sherrone Moore ahead of Week 7 showdown vs. USC

Former NFL scout and current football analyst John Middlekauff believes USC will secure a big win over Michigan in Week 7 at a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The No. 15 Wolverines will travel west to face the Trojans on Saturday, marking their first visit to the Coliseum since 1957.
“Michigan's traveling across the country across time zones without a bye,” Middlekauff said in his “3 & Out in John Middlekauff” podcast on Friday. “Big 10 teams who have had to do that are like 33% against the spread. They've been horrible. So advantage like situationally for USC. This offense at full strength,
“I think there's a ton of extenuating circumstances. They should be healthier. They can stack the box there. I don't k they have to worry too much about the Michigan receivers. I just don't think Michigan can keep up regardless.”
USC is coming off of a bye after suffering its first loss of the 2025 season, 34-32 against Illinois on Sept. 27.
Meanwhile, Michigan will enter the Week 7 contest as the winner of three straight games against Central Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Wolverines’ lone 24-12 loss this season came out of conference against Oklahoma on Sept. 6.
USC leads the all-time series 6-5, but Saturday’s meeting will give Michigan a chance to even the score. This will also be just the third time since 2006 that the two programs have met.
Michigan HC Sherrone Moore praises USC ahead of the Week 7 game
Michigan may have edged USC 27-24 in 2024, but Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore didn’t hold back his respect for Lincoln Riley’s Trojans ahead of their Week 7 game.
“A really good football team,” Moore said Wednesday (via On3). “Offensively, as explosive as anybody we’ve played. Quarterback, really good player. The offensive line is big. Strong running backs. The receivers are super explosive. Their tight ends are really good with the ball in their hands.
“On defense, big, strong, fast, so we got a great plan to go attack both sides of the ball and special teams as well.”
Moore also fueled the hype last week, saying that the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s sellout crowd is because Michigan is coming.
USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.