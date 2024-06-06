"I think by a mile it’s Notre Dame": Greg McElroy pick sides for Texas A&M's season opener against Marcus Freeman's team

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kickstart their 2024 season with an away game against the Texas A&M Aggies. CFB Greg McElroy has come forward to drop his take on who would emerge victorious in the showdown.

During a recent episode of 'Always College Football', McElroy said that Marcus Freeman's crew will be more inclined towards winning their season opener and starting their 2024 campaign on a positive note.

He then went on to point out that the Fighting Irish have a talented roster for the upcoming campaign, and with the coaching staff changes made by Freeman in the offseason, the program looks like a formidable force to be reckoned with this year.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"I don't even think it's close. I think by a mile it's Notre Dame. I think you look at Notre Dame this is the year, this the year that Marcus Freeman has circled."

"You bring in a highly touted prospect at quarterback, you have a new offensive coordinator in Mike Denbrock. You finally talked all offseason about the improved play at the wide receiver spot, I think the defense has a chance to be one of the best in the country," McElroy said.

"The linebackers shouldn't miss a beat, they have two of the best defensive tackles in the country as well. So if you just look at what they have back and I think everything is lined up for Notre Dame this year to make a run."

Following the departure of Sam Hartman in the 2024 NFL draft, the Fighting Irish have brought in former Duke QB Riley Leonard as a replacement. Apart from this, they also have CJ Carr, Steve Angeli, and Kenny Minchey in their depth chart.

Notre Dame lands commitment of four-star CB Mark Zackery IV

Marcus Freeman's team recently had the verbal commitment of four-star CB Mark Zackery IV of the 2025 recruiting class. The CB stated that the Fighting Irish felt like the place for him to pursue his collegiate football career.

Expand Tweet

"Notre Dame feels like the place for me," Zackery IV said. "I feel like there was no need for me to go to the other places when I know where my heart is and where I want to be."

The 5-foot-10, 164 lbs CB has an impressive 3.94 GPA in high school and was a key player on Ben Davis' Class 6A state championship team. It will be interesting to see if Mark Zackery IV will fit into his defensive role with the Fighting Irish.