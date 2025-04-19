"I think he's ready for it": Michael Vick shares his wisdom for Cam Ward to handle massive pressure of NFL draft

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will likely see his name go off the boards at No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft. He has solidified his pick with impressive workouts at the NFL Combine and Miami pro day. Tennessee is expected to be his new home, with Brian Callahan and Co. hoping to develop a franchise QB in Ward.

Heading into the draft, the QB drew massive praise from the College Football Hall of Famer Michael Vick. According to him, Ward is more than ready to take the next step. He should prepare to become the face of the franchise since his responsibilities will expand beyond the realms of just playing football.

Vick mentioned that getting picked in round one is a dream-come-true moment for almost every one of the 32 players set to be picked on April 24 in Green Bay.

Speaking about Ward, the veteran coach said that his journey from Incarnate Word to making a name for himself in the P4, in a program like Miamo, takes a lot of hard work and sacrifices.

“I think being the No. 1 pick, you know, when you first arrive into that city, you're going to feel the energy," Vick said on Thursday, via ESPN's Christine Williamson. "You'll instantly going to know why you're the first pick. You're going to look at the roster and say, you know, it's we gotta improve. We gotta get better. You're gonna feel the responsibility and the onus of having to be the face of the franchise and turn the franchise around.

“You look at a guy like him, who you know, the road traveled. I think he's ready for it, you know, I think he's ready. You know, it's a lot of responsibility, but at the same time, when the maturity level matches, you know, that allows you to be that No. 1 pick. And so since Cam is going to be the first pick overall to Tennessee, he got to understand that it's a lot of work that's going to have to be put in. And this just the beginning. And he should be excited. You know, all these guys, you know, one through 32 in the first round, should be excited. It's life-changing.”

Top teams on the lookout for Cam Ward in 2025 NFL draft

Prospects like Cam Ward don’t come often, especially in a class where there aren't many options. The Titans are likely going to pick him. However, in case he gets passed on, teams like the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants are looking for a young QB.

Both teams have veteran experience but lack a prospect who could become the next face of the franchise. That's where Ward's presence could make an impact.

His leadership at Miami could translate to the NFL easily. Kevin Stefanski and Brian Daboll would not miss an opportunity to draft a prospect like him.

