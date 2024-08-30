Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are having a harder time than they should against the North Dakota State Bison. At halftime, North Dakota State was up 20-17 with the running game being a point of strength for the Bison. North Dakota State has run for 82 yards, while Colorado's running game has been almost nonexistent with only 19 yards.

However, perhaps if anyone is above blame in the Buffs' roster, it is Shedeur Sanders. He has already recorded 254 passing yards with two touchdowns. Despite the difficult game, someone who decided to put his hands on the fire for Sanders was ESPN analyst and former UConn Huskies star Dan Orlovsky, who said on X/Twitter:

"I think Shedeur Sanders is a top 5 pick next year."

To make Sanders' numbers look even more impressive, one needs to just add the fact that the Colorado Buffaloes had only had the ball for eight minutes compared to North Dakota State's 21. It's arguably all the more impressive that the signal-caller has achieved such numbers in such little game time, although it has to be said that holding on to the ball for so long has proven to be a strength for the Bison so far.

Is Shedeur Sanders truly a top 5 pick next year?

While Colorado's performance was disappointing in the latter half of their 2023 season – at least in comparison to the hype that was generated around the program – one bright spot was Shedeur Sanders. Happily for him, his draft stock might be related to his team's overall performance, something that ESPN's Paul Finebaum explained this Thursday on "First Take":

"NFL scouts aren't focused on the scoreboard; they're evaluating talent," Finebaum said. "The key is for him to stay healthy – everything hinges on that."

Staying healthy has to be a major worry for a player who was sacked a staggering 52 times in 2023. While the fact that he wasn't seriously injured is a statement of his durability, at some point, one has to wonder if anybody can take such continuous punishment.

In 2023, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions (a career low).

Do you think Shedeur Sanders can lead his team and improve on their 4-8 overall record from last season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

