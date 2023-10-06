"I think they are a surging football team" - Popular CFB YouTuber picks Texas A&M Aggies over Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of Week 6 clash

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to visit the Texas A&M Aggies in a Week 6 matchup that could have major implications on their College Football Playoff hopes. Josh Pate of 247 Sports recently predicted that the Aggies would emerge victorious in the matchup between conference foes.

Speaking on his podcast, "Late Kick With Josh Pate", the college football analyst stated:

"I know what past Alabama teams would do in this situation and it may not be pretty – I know what they'd do. They'd go in and they'd lock the door behind them and they'd be the one that emerged. Two would go in, they'd lock the door and one would emerge and it would be 'Bama because they could beat you in a fight. I'm not sure if this turns into that kind of fight Saturday, if Alabama wins that, and if that upsets some people, so be it."

Pate added:

"I think this is Texas A&M's time and I think they are a surging football team. I think 'Bama may be as well, but I don't know if that second half last week is just a second half last week and I keep going back to this: I keep going back to 'Bama on the road the last couple of years and how they haven't looked like vintage 'Bama teams.

"I'd be happy to change my tune on that. They've got to change it and until I see it, I'm not changing my tune. I'm taking Texas A&M to win the game."

Both sides have gotten off to 4-1 starts this season. Another loss for either team will likely ruin any chance they have of reaching the College Football Playoff as there has never been a two-loss team to reach the postseason in the nine years of the current format.

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban shares advice given to quarterback Jalen Milroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide's Week 6 visit to the Texas A&M Aggies will serve as a homecoming of sorts for quarterback Jalen Milroe, who grew up just over an hour away from Kyle Field. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban shared his advice for Milroe.

Mike Rodak of 247 Sports shared his comments, tweeting:

"Nick Saban on @PatMcAfeeShow this afternoon: "I just met with Jalen -- I said just because you're going back to Texas, that doesn't mean you have to do something different. You just have to play your game, fundamentally, do what you're supposed to do so that gives you the best chance to be successful."

While the Crimson Tide have utilized all three of their quarterbacks this season, it appears Milroe will be the starter going forward. He has 838 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season while completing 69.2% of his passes. He has added 189 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries.