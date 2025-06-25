"I think this is a team that absolutely can get back," Greg McElroy drops major prediction for Big Ten team after 2024 season debacle

The Washington Huskies moved to the Big Ten last season after years of success in the Pac-12. In 2023, the team won the Pac-12 championship game and advanced to the national championship game, where they lost to Michigan. However, the 2024 offseason resulted in significant changes for the program.

Ad

The Huskies had to make adjustments to their coaching staff as Kalen DeBoer took the job at Alabama. They also moved to the Big Ten. As a result, their record fell from 14-1 in 2023 to 6-7 in 2024. While it was a steep drop off, there are some who believe the Hueskies can get back to contention in the near future.

On an "Always College Football" podcast episode in mid-June, analyst Greg McElroy was asked if he thinks the Huskies could be stuck in limbo for a few years, given how competitive the Big Ten has become. McElroy did not agree with the premise and spoke about how he thinks the Huskies can get back into contention.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think this is a team that absolutely can get back," McElroy said. "When you lose your coach… Let’s just take last year and kind of rip it off and just throw it away because I don’t think that’s going to be the norm in the near future."

Greg McElroy believes Washington can back into Big Ten contention because of QB Desmond Williams

Greg McElroy expanded on his opinion about the Washington Huskies and why he thinks they will be competitive in the Big Ten soon. Notably, he brought QB Desmond Williams, who made limited appearances for the Huskies last year as a freshman.

Ad

"Demond Williams has a chance to be one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten this year," McElroy said. "And by season’s end, assuming growth at the position, he could be one of the better players at the position in the country. That’s a realistic possibility with what could go down."

Ad

While only making spot appearances last year, Williams completed 82 of 105 passing attempts for 944 yards and eight TDs. McElroy believes he can become one of the best QBs in the Big Ten.

One of the biggest obstacles facing the Huskies next season will be their schedule. They are scheduled to play some of the toughest teams in the Big Ten, including Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. They finish the regular season by playing the Ducks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More