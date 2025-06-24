"I think they took a big step back": CFB analyst drops bold prediction on LSU making CFP with Garrett Nussmeier

The Southeastern Conference is stacked with talented quarterbacks, and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is certainly among them. There is so much buzz surrounding him that some even see him as a potential No. 1 pick in the next NFL draft.

On Sunday, SEC Mike and Cousin Shane returned to discuss all things SEC football, and Nussmeier came up in the conversation. Nussmeier opted to return for his final college season this year, hoping to lead LSU to a championship, and Mike shared his thoughts on the situation.

"I don't get the love necessarily of automatically putting them in the playoff with the transition on the offensive line," Mike said. "I like that they're bringing in all these receivers but rarely do the receivers in a transfer portal just come in and dominate year one. It usually takes a year and I'm not overly thrilled with LSU's offensive coaching staff. I think they took a big step back."

Mike mentioned the departure of former LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who returned to Notre Dame last year. Denbrock helped lead the Irish to a national championship appearance, which Mike considers a significant loss for LSU.

Meanwhile, Cousin Shane addressed LSU’s defensive struggles during the 2024 season, with inconsistent play and persisting issues against high-powered offenses.

"The defense needs to keep getting better because there were moments last year that we got little signs of that old school LSU defense we grew up loving. They've gotten away from that."

Last season, LSU’s success against top-tier teams was largely due to Garrett Nussmeier and the offense. Moving forward, Brian Kelly will need to refine both sides of the ball to position the Tigers for a standout season.

Analyst predicts Garrett Nussmeier to be passing yards leader in the 2025 season

LSU finished the 2024 SEC season with a 5-3 record, but Garrett Nussmeier delivered an outstanding performance. He made history as the first LSU quarterback to begin his career with over 4,000 passing yards, totaling 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns.

SEC Mike had nothing but praise for Nussmeier's phenomenal season:

"I've been going back watching some LSU from last year and that guy stood in the pocket, took some big time shots. I see why the NFL loves him."

Garrett’s football pedigree also stands out. His father, Doug Nussmeier, spent eight seasons in the NFL and now serves as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. That background has helped Garrett develop exceptional football IQ and show his growing talent.

Mike also pointed out:

"He does have some mobility that you know I'd rather have a quarterback quite honestly that could run a lot better. I'll say it this way I'd be surprised if he doesn't lead the SEC in passing yards."

After patiently backing up Jayden Daniels for two seasons, Garrett Nussmeier finally had his chance as the full-time starter last year and made the most of it.

