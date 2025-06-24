"I don't think you want Deuce Knight to be your starting quarterback": CFB analyst gives the edge to Jackson Arnold as Auburn QB1 

Hugh Freeze managed to flip quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame, and the young talent is already showing signs of thriving in the Auburn offense. Some Tigers fans began to see Knight as a potential starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, Auburn surprised many by bringing in Jackson Arnold, a transfer from Oklahoma.

On Sunday’s episode of "That SEC Football Podcast," hosts SEC Mike and Cousin Shane broke down Auburn’s quarterback situation involving Arnold and Knight. Mike referred to Arnold as “the most intriguing player in the entire SEC” and praised Knight as someone who “might be worth a million bucks.” When discussing who should start, Mike shared his perspective:

"I also think if you're really being honest with yourself, if you're an Auburn fan, I don't think you want Deuce Knight to be your starting quarterback, not immediately."

"Hugh Freeze is trying to reach a bowl game and that's about it apparently but if you got Deuce Knight a true freshman out there you are beating George at home you beating Alabama at home. I don't know, I think I think he could play and you can beat those teams," Mike added.

Since Bo Nix’s departure after the 2021 season, Auburn has struggled to find a stable presence at quarterback. Peyton Thorne’s inconsistent performances over the past two years have left fans disappointed.

Now, with Deuce Knight and Jackson Arnold, they have two former five-star high school prospects in the QB room. Auburn fans have high hopes regardless of who ends up starting.

Deuce Knight receives high praise from five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan is a top in-state prospect for Auburn in the 2026 class. The Benjamin Russell (Alexander City, Alabama) standout has always been high on Hugh Freeze's program and also had big praise for Auburn's new QB Deuce Knight.

"I know Deuce is a great quarterback who can give me the ball however I need it, so that'll be a big plus for me," Morgan told Auburn Undercover. "I think if I did come, I'm probably going to get a year with Deuce, two years with Deuce, something like that, and then it'll be next up. So kind of both.

Morgan also mentioned the importance of looking at who else in his class will join Auburn, since by their junior and possibly senior years, that group will form the school's core.

As of now, Alabama is leading the race in Morgan's recruitment with a 94.3% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3, followed by Auburn at 2.4%. However, Morgan mentioned that Auburn gives him a “home-like” feeling and the opportunity to team up with a talented quarterback like Deuce Knight could make the Tigers an appealing option.

