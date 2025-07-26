  • home icon
  "I think he will exceed expectations": CFB insider shares why Bill Belichick will meet fan expectations at UNC in 2025

"I think he will exceed expectations": CFB insider shares why Bill Belichick will meet fan expectations at UNC in 2025

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:00 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
UNC head coach Bill Belichick (Credits: IMAGN)

Bill Belichick will enter a new phase of his career in 2025. After a legendary career spanning over five decades, Belichick is set to begin his college career at Chapel Hill with an unpredictable UNC team that has been far from a mediocre program under former coach Mack Brown.

With Belichick's arrival, things are expected to change. While experts like Paul Finebaum are clearly not buying into the hope, football insider Mike Tannenbaum believes Belichick could be the greatest addition UNC has ever had in its history. Whether he records a 10+ winning games season is secondary, but his insights and legacy will have a major impact on the UNC program.

While speaking at ESPN's "Get Up," Tannenbaum mentioned that Bill Belichick has an advantage as an underdog this upcoming season. They don't have a tough schedule, unlike the SEC and Big Ten, which often struggle to keep up with the competition. If the TCU, Clemson and NC State matchups are excluded, the path should be a less difficult one.

“We saw the legendary Phil Walsh and his career at Stanford that didn't go well, so there is some risk,” Tannenbaum said on Friday. [Timestamp - 3:05]
youtube-cover
“But I think at his core, Coach Belichick, the guy I know, loves to coach football and develop young players, and I think he will exceed expectations, certainly in year one. I see it because of the schedule I think it's still maybe a seventh or eighth win.
“There's a lot of winnable games here. Maybe they stick into the ACC championship game. The fact that the bar is so low, for the first time in his career, I think it's actually easy for him to exceed expectations."
Bill Belichick shares his praise for rival ACC coach

Ever since Bill Belichick stepped foot into the ACC, he has been quite vocal about Coach Dabo Swinney and his legacy. He was taken away by the dynasty Swinney has managed to build at Clemson and the quality of athletes he has produced over 22 years.

While speaking to the reporters at media days, Belichick mentioned that during his NFL days, they used to scout Clemson players, and he never thought that a day would come when he would finally be competing against Swinney.

Bill Belichick reiterated his commitment to UNC and claimed that it is a new beginning for him and that he looks forward to making the most of it. Expect at least an 8+ winning season for the team in 2025.

Quick Links

