"I thought I was going to lose my leg": Bill Belichick's QB Max Johnson reveals terrifying intrusive thoughts after leg injury

North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson, who is entering his sixth year of college football, suffered a leg injury in the 2024 season opener against Minnesota that cost him the entire season. Before leaving the game, he completed 12 of 19 passes for 71 yards, threw one interception and scored a rushing touchdown.

Johnson shared on Saturday that the injury was far more serious than initially reported and had required five surgeries.

“There was a point in time where I thought I was going to lose my leg,” Johnson said, via MassLiveNews’ Chris Mason.

Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) grabs his knee after being tackled during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

With Johnson out, senior quarterback Jacolby Criswell was sent in, and he threw for 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. Sophomore Conner Harrell also played in a few games, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson joined UNC ahead of the 2024 season after playing previously at LSU and Texas A&M. He has started 22 games in his college career, throwing for 5,833 yards and 47 touchdowns while completing 60.5% of his passes. He's also added 289 rushing yards and 14 scores.

Bill Belichick shared an update on Max Johnson’s recovery

UNC coach Bill Belichick shared an update on Max Johnson’s recovery after the program’s fall camp practice on Saturday.

“Max has done a great job," Belichick told reporters. "Worked really hard. He’s made a tremendous amount of progress throughout the process. But really it’s that last, you know, call it 20% between not being able to play and really being ready to play, ready to start training camp, which is where he is now.”

While Belichick confirmed that Johnson has begun training camp, he reminded reporters that he did not take part in any full-team drills during the spring. While he was throwing routes on his own, he was not involved in contact situations.

“It’s a big jump for him in terms of what he’s able to do, although I think the progression is very gradual,” Belichick said. “It’s 1% at a time, but at some point, he’s crossed that threshold. He’ll be ready to participate out there with all the other players.”

It will become clear in time whether Johnson will be fully ready to play in North Carolina’s season opener against TCU on Sept. 1.

