"I thought I knew, but I didn't": Sherrone Moore reveals getting hit with reality check as soon as he sat on Michigan HC chair 

Sherrone Moore took over the coaching job at Michigan this past season. After coaching the team from 2015 to 2023, Jim Harbaugh left the program to take the coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Ad

There was then a coaching search that ended with Moore being promoted to the coaching position.

Unfortunately for Moore, he did not have the best first season as coach. The team did not qualify for the College Football Playoff. However, it did have a strong end to the season. The Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season finale and defeated Alabama in their bowl game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, Moore appeared on the "Next Up with Adam Breneman" show. On the show, he talked about what it was like to sit down in the head coach chair after getting the job (starts at 8:40).

Ad

Trending

"I do my interview and I think it's two days later I become the head coach. Sign it and you sit in the chair and I think probably every head coach you meet, like you don't know what you're gonna get into until you get into that position. I had no idea. I thought I knew, but I didn't. I got in the chair and I was like, 'What do I do now? There's so many things to do.'

Ad

"So, I got in the chair, started calling all our players. Tried to make sure everything was good because in this world now today, new head coach, transfer portals open. You got first-round picks. We just won a national title, so everybody trying to come after our players. So, I did everything to try to retain and build our roster. Then, you're trying to retain the staff."

Ad

Ad

Sherrone Moore promotes Pernell McPhee to outside linebackers coach

Sherrone Moore has kept himself busy this offseason. Looking to build on the strong finish from last season, Moore has been busy making changes to his roster and coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that Pernell McPhee is being promoted to outside linebackers coach.

McPhee is a former NFL star who began his coaching career this past season as a graduate assistant for Michigan. He helped lead the defence to a top-10 ranking nationally. He will now take on a bigger role with the Wolverines next season as they try to return to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback