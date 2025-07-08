“I told Coach Mickens he was going to be a phenomenal football player": Montre Gregory shares take on Notre Dame's latest CB commit

Four-star cornerback Khary Adams committed to Notre Dame on June 20. The Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Maryland) standout first connected with Notre Dame through MG Performance, a training program led by former player Montre Gregory that highlights athletic development and defensive back skills.

Gregory was recruited by and played for Notre Dame defensive back coach Mike Mickens at Bowling Green (2016 and 2017). He spoke to Irish Sports Daily about how Mickens influenced his coaching philosophy:

“Mickens is a real good dude. He's intense and a challenger. He's going to challenge you to be the best version of yourself and he's really detail-oriented.

"He's helped me develop into the man that I am today when it comes to coaching these kids and also to just making sure I take every day at practice and every day like it was a game day."

Gregory brought Adams to South Bend during one of his annual camp tours, which gave Mickens a closer look at the young cornerback. That initial connection ultimately played a key role in Adams’ decision to commit in June.

“I told Coach Mickens he (Adams) was going to be a phenomenal football player," Gregory said. "He showed up to the football camp and did really, really well and got a scholarship from them. Mickens has been in contact with him throughout the whole recruiting process.”

Adams is the No. 6 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 61 recruit in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has also proved phenomenal speed, reportedly running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and posting a 10.7-second time in the 100 meters.

Khary Adams praises Mike Mickens' coaching style at Notre Dame

Over the last two seasons, Mike Mickens’ defensive back units have propelled Notre Dame to the top spot nationally in pass-efficiency defense. At cornerback, he has been instrumental in developing players like Benjamin Morrison and Leonard Moore.

Mickens also got a big credit for securing Khary Adams' commitment in June. Adams spoke to On3 following his commitment:

“I have great trust in him. He is laid back, and he has a cool personality, but he can tune up when he gets on the field. I want to be developed, and coach Mickens is one of the best in the country at that. He will play freshmen, he will push his guys and he is a coach I want to play for.”

Just hours after Adams pledged to Notre Dame on June 20, four-star safety Joey O’Brien also committed. Mickens was a crucial figure here again, as O'Brien told ESPN that the defensive expertise of both Marcus Freeman and Mike Mickens was a major reason he chose South Bend.

