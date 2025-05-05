“I took the receipt”: When Steve Sarkisian cleared the air on spending $1,000 on alcohol using Washington’s money

Steve Sarkisian found himself in deep trouble at USC in August 2015 for his inappropriate behavior at the school's 'Salute to Troy' event. The coach claimed to have mixed alcohol with his medication before his appearance in front of an estimated crowd of over 2,500 people.

Ad

The situation got worse after some alcohol expense accounts he filed asking for reimbursement became public knowledge. According to a report released by The Seattle Times, he was reimbursed for over $1,000 in alcohol purchases during his tenure as the coach of Washington.

This immediately prompted a renewed scrutiny of the past conduct of Steve Sarkisian after he slurred his words and used profanity at the USC pep rally. He responded to the report, noting the positives of the scrutinized behavior and the absence of improper behavior after that.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There are a lot of things that could get detailed positively out of that, and or negatively, quite honestly, I guess," Sarkisian said. "But the reality of it is, I was the head coach and I took the receipt and I don't feel bad about people eating dinner and having a good time.

“There weren't people drinking and driving. It's unfortunate that that is the focus of the time that was spent, because there was a lot of really quality dialogue that took place in that weekend.”

Ad

Sarkisian announced that he will abstain from alcohol for the rest of the season, implementing a ban on alcohol in the coaches' locker room. According to a source cited by Brett McMurphy, the decision was made mutually between Sarkisian and then-athletic director Pat Haden.

Ad

Alcoholism may have eventually led Steve Sarkisian out of USC

Steve Sarkisian had promised to abstain from alcohol through the 2015 season. However, he may have been eventually fired after failing to keep up with that. Sarkisian was said to have reported to the pre-practice meeting drunk on Oct. 15. The Trojan announced his firing as coach the following day.

"After careful consideration of what is in the best interest of the university and our student-athletes, I have made the decision to terminate Steve Sarkisian, effective immediately," USC athletic director Pat Haden said in a statement.

Ad

A source indicated to ESPN that members of Steve Sarkisian’s staff suspected he was under the influence during USC’s 42–14 victory over Arizona State on Sept. 26.

However, then-athletic director Pat Haden was reportedly unaware of the concerns at the time. Sarkisian subsequently went into a legal battle with the university on his firing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.