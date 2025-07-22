"I tried to be Superman and save the day": Carson Beck makes huge revelation about his Georgia fumble at ACC media days

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck spent the last two seasons leading the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he was unable to deliver on the high expectations placed on him, and after briefly declaring for the NFL draft, decided to return to college football with the Hurricanes.

One of his major issues seen with Beck during the 2024 season was his high turnover rate. He spoke about this (and how he plans to fix it) during his appearance at ACC Media Days.

“It’s not something that we’ve really talked about. You don’t talk about limiting turnovers," Beck said. "Obviously, you don’t want to turnover the ball and that’s pretty self-explanatory. Last year, there were just times where I just tried to press too much. I tried to be Superman and save the day. That’s not what we need. I just need to be myself."

Beck's 2024 season was one to forget. He threw for an impressive 3,485 yards with 28 touchdowns. However, this is still less than the amount of yards he threw for in 2023 (3,941).

Beck also threw 12 interceptions during the season, a career high. To make things worse for the quarterback, these were all done in important games against their fellow SEC (and mostly top-ranked) opponents. These are games that the Bulldogs had to win if they were going to keep their dominance in the conference.

Beck threw three interceptions in games against Alabama, Texas (two of the contenders for the SEC title) and Florida. The Alabama game ended in defeat (Beck would end up throwing for over 400 yards), but the games against Texas and Florida ended with the Bulldogs beating their rivals and keeping their spot at the top of the conference.

This means that, while the interceptions did not help Beck's team position, Heisman Trophy chances or draft stock, the Bulldogs' squad was strong enough to compensate for the interceptions. Georgia ultimately won the SEC and qualified for the College Football Playoff. Beck, however, did not play in the playoffs due to an injury.

Carson Beck 2026 NFL draft prediction

Carson Beck decided not to enter the 2025 NFL draft and return for his senior year at Miami. A good year with the school that produced the 2025 draft's number one pick, Cam Ward, could put him in contention for the top pick.

Coming into the 2025 season, prediction site NFL Draft Buzz ranks Beck eighth-best quarterback in the 2026 class. This class includes Arch Manning (who may not declare this year), so Beck would be the seventh best. The site currently predicts that he will be a third-round pick.

This is mostly due to his performances in 2024, and the strong quarterback class expected at the 2026 draft. To get himself back into contention, Beck is going to have to be almost perfect with the Hurricanes.

