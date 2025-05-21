“I truly needed this”: After losing Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, $45M worth Deion Sanders expresses gratitude about spending time with Bucky

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is currently getting used to his new situation at his program. This will be the first season where Coach Prime, who has a net value of $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), will be without his sons Shedeur and Shilo, as they are now both in the NFL.

Ad

However, now that Coach Prime does not have to worry about trying to get Shedeur and Shilo into the NFL, and with training camps for the Buffaloes over for now, this has given him time to spend with his eldest son, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr.

On Wedenseday, the Sanders patriarch tweeted on X to show his appreciation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And I truly needed this and appreciate this. Love u good ole good ole."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The bond between Deion Sanders and his family is very strong. The football connection that he has with his sons only strengthens this bond.

Throughout his kids' careers (mostly Shedeur Sanders'), Deion was involved in the coaching. This happened in high school, where Deion was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Hills HS in Texas, and continued in college, with Prime coaching his sons first at Jackson State and then at Colorado.

Ad

There were suggestions that Deion Sr. would become the coach of whatever team Shedeur was drafted by. However, these have not come to fruition, and he will be spending his first season in a long time without any of his sons on the roster.

Coach Prime is not the only member of his family still at Colorado. Deion Jr. is still in Boulder and is likely to be continuing the media work that he has been doing with the program over the last two seasons. This work, albeit sometimes forgotten when looking at the Sanders family, was a pivotal way in helping fans get closer to these players and the program in general.

Ad

Deion Sanders Jr. in college

In contrast to his younger brothers, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr. did not make it into the NFL, nor did he have his father coaching him.

Deion Jr. played two seasons for the SMU Mustangs as a Wide Receiver during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In those two years, he made 30 catches for 233 yards and scored no touchdowns. This was nowhere near enough to make it into the NFL. Then, for 2015, he moved to the defensive back position, where he only made one tackle.

Football was never going to be a viable career for Bucky. Luckily, he has been able to create a strong brand via his successful YouTube channel and media work for his father's programs.,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place