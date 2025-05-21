“I truly needed this”: After losing Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, $45M worth Deion Sanders expresses gratitude about spending time with Bucky

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is currently getting used to his new situation at his program. This will be the first season where Coach Prime, who has a net value of $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), will be without his sons Shedeur and Shilo, as they are now both in the NFL.
However, now that Coach Prime does not have to worry about trying to get Shedeur and Shilo into the NFL, and with training camps for the Buffaloes over for now, this has given him time to spend with his eldest son, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr.
On Wedenseday, the Sanders patriarch tweeted on X to show his appreciation:
"And I truly needed this and appreciate this. Love u good ole good ole."
The bond between Deion Sanders and his family is very strong. The football connection that he has with his sons only strengthens this bond.
Throughout his kids' careers (mostly Shedeur Sanders'), Deion was involved in the coaching. This happened in high school, where Deion was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Hills HS in Texas, and continued in college, with Prime coaching his sons first at Jackson State and then at Colorado.
There were suggestions that Deion Sr. would become the coach of whatever team Shedeur was drafted by. However, these have not come to fruition, and he will be spending his first season in a long time without any of his sons on the roster.
Coach Prime is not the only member of his family still at Colorado. Deion Jr. is still in Boulder and is likely to be continuing the media work that he has been doing with the program over the last two seasons. This work, albeit sometimes forgotten when looking at the Sanders family, was a pivotal way in helping fans get closer to these players and the program in general.
Deion Sanders Jr. in college
In contrast to his younger brothers, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr. did not make it into the NFL, nor did he have his father coaching him.
Deion Jr. played two seasons for the SMU Mustangs as a Wide Receiver during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In those two years, he made 30 catches for 233 yards and scored no touchdowns. This was nowhere near enough to make it into the NFL. Then, for 2015, he moved to the defensive back position, where he only made one tackle.
Football was never going to be a viable career for Bucky. Luckily, he has been able to create a strong brand via his successful YouTube channel and media work for his father's programs.,
