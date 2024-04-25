“I would try to find somewhere else” - Popular CFB analyst drops blunt opinion on $2.4M NIL-valued Arch Manning’s future in Texas

Arch Manning drew plenty of reactions after completing 19 of 26 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Texas spring game on Saturday. However, popular college football analyst Barrett Sallee believes the quarterback should look for new pastures.

Manning, who has NIL deals worth $2.4 million (according to On3), will begin the 2024 season as the backup to Quinn Ewers. With fewer opportunities at stake with the Longhorns, Sallee wants the Manning prodigy to leave the program to attain regular football.

“If it were me, my priorities would’ve changed after that spring game, and I would try to find somewhere else to play,” Sallee said about Manning on the "Smothered & Covered" podcast.

“I’m not a Manning. I don’t have as much money as the Manning family, but at some point, if you’re going to get paid a lot more and get a chance to start, that to me is more important than staying loyal to a school I had no loyalty to before, making less money and not playing football."

Manning comes from football royalty. His grandfather, Archie, played quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. Arch's uncles Peyton and Eli left their legacies in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls each.

Now, many believe it's time for him to carry the family name.

How did Arch Manning fare in the 2023 season?

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning

Given his family status, the spotlight was on Arch Manning for most of his freshman year. However, the quarterback had to wait until Nov. 23 to make his first appearance for the Texas Longhorns, which was incidentally the 2023 regular-season finale.

Manning played his first college football game when he came on in the third quarter against Texas Tech. The signal-caller completed two of his five passing attempts for 30 yards as the Longhorns won 57-7.

Despite limited opportunities in his freshman year, Manning is expected to take up more responsibility at Texas as a sophomore. However, there is still an element of doubt on whether he will stay with the program next season.