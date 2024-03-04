DJ Uiagalelei will continue his college football career at Florida State in 2024. The quarterback transferred to the program after a season at Oregon State, marking his return to the Atlantic Coast Conference. He will replace NFL-bound Jordan Travis in the Seminoles’ backfield next season.

Following an undefeated regular season in 2023, there's a lot of expectation for Florida State next season and DJ Uiagalelei is aware of this. Speaking on College Sports Radio on Sirius XM, he said:

“I understand the expectation when you’re a quarterback here at Florida State and as a player. But of course, like you said, the expectation is high."

He added:

“That’s what you want. You want to be able to play at a place where the expectations are high and it’s ACC championship, national championship or bust. That’s the expectation Coach Norvell has and that’s the expectation that the team has and including a fan base.”

Florida State is the right move for DJ Uiagalelei

Following a disappointing tenure at Clemson, where he couldn't live up to the expectation of replacing Trevor Lawrence, DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State. He is now back to play in the ACC and he believes the Seminoles are the right option for him.

“I was excited for me and when I put my name in the portal, all my eggs in one basket, I wanted to be at Florida State. And that’s where my heart, my mind was set on. So for me, man, that was where I wanted to be."

He added:

“I just put my faith in God. Just let him open the doors, that he was gonna open up and I’m just blessed and thankful that he opened up the door for me to be able to get an opportunity to be able to come to Florida State, compete and play for coach Norvell.”

With the introduction of a 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, Mike Norvell and Florida State have a better chance of challenging for the national title this time.

In the previous season with the Beavers, DJ Uiagalelei recorded a 57% pass completion, throwing for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed 219 yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing some prowess on the ground.