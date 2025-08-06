“I've always been demanding, but not demeaning": Brian Kelly reveals how working under politicians helped him build rapport with players

Throughout his coaching career, current LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly has been able to get the most out of his players. He achieves this time and again by building strong relationships, bridging between himself and his team.In the new Netflix documentary series &quot;SEC Football: Any Given Sunday&quot;, Kelly revealed how he has applied being in politics in his youth to his coaching philosophy.&quot;I&quot;ve always been demanding, but not demeaning,&quot; Kelly said. &quot;I think where politics helped me in coaching is when i went into it after college... I think it gave me a good perspective on relationships and communication.&quot;Kelly graduated from Assumption College, a small private Catholic university in Massachusetts, with a degree in political science. He was able to put this degree to good use, working with local senators and on a presidential bid.While Kelly did not dive into politics himself, finding coaching as a calling very much after he graduated, Kelly used the skills that he learned while working on the campaigns in his coaching.One of the key skills in the overlap between coaching and politics is the ability to listen and communicate with one's peers.Kelly has been able to do this effectively throughout his career, winning a national championship in 2013 with Notre Dame and creating many stars in the process.Brian Kelly on what he expects from his backup quarterbackBrian Kelly has spoken to the media about what he expects from the backup quarterbacks in the LSU program this season.Garrett Nussmeier is going to be the starter and is set for what is likely to be a very strong season for the Heisman Trophy contender. However, there is still competition for the backup quarterback. On what he wants from his backup, Kelly said:&quot;I think it's the details. You know, they're talented players. Both of them can play in the SEC, but talent is just one thing, right? You've got to be able to not have those moments where, you know, the ball's on the ground or, you know, you throw a six...We need to get it to a point where it's much more consistent.&quot;The two quarterbacks fighting for the backup role is Martin Van Buren and Tyler Hurley.Van Buren, formerly with Mississippi State, had a shaky time with the Bulldogs, with the quarterback generally underperforming with some occasional bright spots.He is likely to be the backup quarterback solely on experience, something that Hurley does not have much of. However, as Kelly said, consistency is something the two need to work on.