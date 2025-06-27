  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I've always wanted to be in college football": Bill Belichick opens up on his major career transition to UNC

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jun 27, 2025 16:11 GMT
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
UNC head coach Bill Belichick (image credit: IMAGN)

Bill Belichick raised many eyebrows this offseason when he announced he took the coachin job at North Carolina, replacing Mack Brown. Despite being a big brand, the Tar Heels couldn't achieve the level of success they hoped for, but Belichick intends to change that.

The veteran coach spilled the beans on his decision to join college football, particularly North Carolina.

Belichick mentioned that he always wanted to return to college after graduating; however, things didn't turn out as expected. Although he could've opted to enjoy retirement, Belichick said he loves being associated with football, and the job came with a new set of challenges.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
“I've always wanted to be in college football," Belichick said on Thursday (27:00), via "The Deal podcast." "I probably grew up in it at the Naval Academy, and I tried to go to college football after college, but that didn't really work out.
“It was an opportunity to go to a great school, a great institution with a great brand that, you know, hasn't achieved what they want to achieve on the football field. And so there's a lot of newness, a lot of learning, but that's been exciting for me, and I have embraced it.
Belichick compared it to playing golf.

"I don't know, sometimes I feel like on the golf course, I'm more comfortable in the trap than I am in the middle of the fairway, because it's usually going to go in the trap," Belichick said.
"It's the challenge, and the newness and learning and finding out new things and figuring out how you can apply principles in a different environment is really exciting to me.”
Bill Belichick speaks about dealing with outside noise

Bill Belichick's transition to UNC wasn't easy. It came with several controversies, including his personal life with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Despite being the center of attention, Belichick remained unfazed. He said one can only control certain things, and it is essential to not lose focus.

Belichick added that he looks forward to developing the program and making a mark in the ACC. With his years of experience coaching at the highest level, it could be a dynasty in the making, similar to how Nick Saban revolutionized Alabama.

Deepesh Nair

Deepesh Nair

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
