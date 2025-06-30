  • home icon
  • "I've built really good relationships": Oklahoma QB John Mateer opens up on his transition from Washington State to Oklahoma in 2025

"I've built really good relationships": Oklahoma QB John Mateer opens up on his transition from Washington State to Oklahoma in 2025

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jun 30, 2025 04:42 GMT
Washington State v Oregon State - Source: Getty
John Mateer at Washington State v Oregon State - Source: Getty

Brent Venables will have a new QB at center in Washington State transfer John Mateer, who had a phenomenal 2024 season. He will be replacing Jackson Arnold, who had a tumultuous time last season and transferred to Auburn in search of a starting role.

They finished 6-7 last year and failed to convert games in clutch moments. The 21-year-old QB was throwing at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State this week, where he shared his thoughts on transitioning from Washington State to Brent Venables’ program.

He didn't come alone. He had offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle with him, who will take over the Sooners' OC role.

This offseason, Mateer spent time mingling with his teammates, new friends, and the community. While speaking about his aspirations and his transition to a new program, Mateer mentioned it has been a cool experience.

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
“It’s been awesome,” Mateer said on Sunday during the final day of the event via On3. The people are great. The fans are great. They’ve embraced me and teammates and coaches have really embraced me. I’ve built really good relationships. I really like all the guys."
"The strength test is good. I’ve gained some weight. Probably lost some today, it’s hot, but I’ve gained some weight. Got a little bigger. Getting a little faster,” he added.

Last season, Mateer racked up 3,199 passing yards and scored 29 touchdowns while only conceding seven interceptions. He is expected to carry forward this momentum at Oklahoma as well.

John Mateer draws huge praises from NFL insider

The quarterback is heading into his junior season at Sooners and it's time for him to build his NFL draft stock. Last week, NFL insider Andy Reid shared his prediction for the Oklahoma passer. According to him, Mateer will climb up the draft ladders quickly. He just has to maintain the momentum that he showcased last season.

Reid mentioned that his run game is underrated. He rushed for over 800 yards last year and managed to get past the defense effortlessly. Reid believes Mateer could use these skill sets to beef up his stock.

The 21-year-old is slowly growing into a highly competitive prospect for the 2026 NFL draft.

Deepesh Nair

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
