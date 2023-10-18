"I’ve got to give credit to the man upstairs”: Michael Penix Jr. gets emotional after Washington's clutch win over Oregon in Week 7

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues leading the Heisman Trophy watchlist after coming clutch in Week 7's win over the Oregon Ducks. In a game where the lead changed hands more than six times and a showdown with fellow Heisman contender Bo Nix, the Huskies emerged triumphant with a final score of 36-33.

Penix threw for 302 yards, with four touchdown passes and one interception. Meanwhile, Nix recorded 337 yards with two touchdowns. Saturday's matchup came down to the wire, and the Huskies took the final lead with 1:38 remaining in the clock.

Arguably, the Ducks have coach Dan Lanning to blame for the defeat, as the bold coach took the rather reckless decision to go for it on fourth down and three yards in Washington's 47-yard line with 2:16 on the clock.

However, Michael Penix made the best out of the opportunity that opened before him and, in less than a minute, led the Huskies to a touchdown. After the game, Penix gave an interview to ESPN's "College GameDay" and said:

"I've got to give credit to the man upstairs, thank God for everything. He put me through it, allowed me to get to the spot where I am today, man."

It was an emotional moment as the young signal-caller was finally allowed to rise to the highest echelons of the game. Before his time with the Huskies, Penix spent four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers but lost every chance to have meaningful playing time due to repeated ACL injuries.

Finally, after transferring to Washington, he could play a full season in 2022, leading the Huskies to an 11-2 record.

Speaking about his clutch performance against the Ducks, Michael Penix said:

"But when those situations do come, I understand that I’m mentally prepared and always ready for those moments, and my team as well."

Who are the other Heisman Candidates besides Michael Penix?

Michael Penix currently leads the bets to win the coveted Heisman, with bookies giving him -140 odds. The Huskies signal-caller has 2301 passing years, 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions this year. His 91.7 QBR is second in the nation with only. J.J. McCarthy ahead.

His closest competitors are Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. They have +900 and +1200 odds respectively. Dillon Gabriel has 1878 passing yards this year, with 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions. His 91.2 QBR is the third-best this year.

McCarthy has 1512 passing yards this year, with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. While his numbers don't look as good as Penix's, he boasts the best QBR at 92.6.

The rest of the watchlist is completed by LSU's Jayden Daniels, Florida State's Jordan Travis, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Georgia's Carson Beckett, Oregon's Bo Nix, USC's Caleb Williams and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.