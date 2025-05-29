“I’ve got to go to church” - Texas AD embracing villain role after blocking Ohio State's proposal to move high-profile Week 1 clash

The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes are scheduled to face off in a high-profile Week 1 matchup. The game will take place on Saturday, August 30, but the Buckeyes are interested in moving the game to Sunday. The Buckeyes reportedly proposed this schedule change to the Longhorns, but it was rejected.

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was not afraid to play the villain role and rejected the Buckeyes' request. He cited not wanting his team to have less rest heading into Week 2, along with another funny reason.

"Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week for our boys who were just told we're kicking off at high noon?" Del Conte said. "It was never about moving the time of day."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was just, 'Hey do you want to move the day?' And I go, 'We're not moving. We're contractually obligated to this day.' That was it, but you know, the craziness is oh my God, they said no. I just said no to Sunday. I've got to go to church. I mean, hot dang."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ohio State fans have expressed frustration with consistent noon kickoff times in recent years. This even led to Ohio representative Tex Fischer to propose a bill prohibiting Buckeyes games from starting before 3:30 p.m. ET if the game is against another state university or an AP Top 10 ranked opponent.

This matchup between Ohio State and Texas is part of a home-and-home series over the next two seasons

The game between the Buckeyes and Longhorns next season is the first matchup in a two-year series between these teams. They will play at Ohio State in 2025 before the series shifts to Texas in the 2026 season. It should be one of the most high-profile matchups of Week 1 this coming season.

Another reason Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte might not have wanted to move the game is because of viewership issues. With the game scheduled to take place on Saturday, the Texas-Ohio State matchup will likely be the premier game of the day.

While it would likely still be a premier game on Sunday, it would be up against Miami-Notre Dame. It is better for the Longhorns not to directly contest the Hurricanes and Fighting Irish for viewership. Playing on Saturday not only keeps the Longhorns on a normal schedule, but it also gives them the opportunity to get more eyes on the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.