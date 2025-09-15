"I've got to play better": Arch Manning admits mental toll after fans boo him during shaky start vs. UTEP

Texas quarterback Arch Manning admitted the jeers from the fans in Saturday's game against UTEP had taken a mental toll on him.Manning had a shaky start in the Longhorns' 27-10 win over the Miners. The 6-foot-4 sophomore committed 10 straight incompletions and threw an end zone interception that led to boos from the home crowd at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.The preseason Heisman Trophy favorite recognized that the fans' frustrations affected his playcalling in the early part of the game. He pledged to step up in Texas' next outing against Sam Houston State on Sept. 20.“A little bit. I’m just frustrated. I know I’m better than this. I’ve got to play better.” Manning said. &quot;Maybe it slides against UTEP, but it’s not going to win us games in the SEC.&quot;Fortunately for Manning, he scored on two rushing touchdowns in the first half to put Texas ahead 14-3. He settled down in the second half and threw a touchdown to Ryan Wingo in the fourth quarter to give the Longhorns a 27-3 advantage.The New Orleans, Louisiana-born quarterback completed 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He rushed for a total of 51 yards on nine carries to lead the Longhorns' cause.Arch Manning's teammate Ryan Wingo takes responsibility for the dropped pass against UTEPTexas quarterback Arch Manning may have struggled against UTEP, but his teammates have his back and pick him up in these troubled times. One of them is wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who caught Manning's only passing touchdown of the game.Wingo brushed off any issues with the sophomore playcaller and noted that the team is heading in the right direction going into the heavier part of its 2025 college football schedule.“Arch is a great quarterback,” Wingo said. “The same great quarterback. Our chemistry isn’t down. I think it’s improving, especially later in the game, like everyone else in the country.”The 6-foot-2 St. Louis, Missouri, native also took responsibility for the dropped pass Manning threw during the game.“No, that was on me,” said Wingo, who caught three passes for 32 yards and one touchdown against UTEP. “If I can put my hands on the ball, I should catch it.”The second-year wide receiver is having a fine season for Texas, catching nine passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.Wingo, Arch Manning and the rest of the Longhorns should win against Sam Houston to gain extra confidence in their upcoming SEC regular-season grind that will kick off on Oct. 4.