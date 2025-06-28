"I've been impressed so far with what he's doing": Eli Manning gives shoutout to SEC QB for Manning Passing Academy performance

Eli Manning has been impressed by the talent level of the next Ole Miss starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 college football season. Austin Simmons is anticipated to replace Jaxson Dart in the starting role for the Rebels after playing as the backup option in 2024.
Simmons is currently taking part in the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. At the 29th edition of the annual four-day football clinic, Manning said that he's happy with what he's seen from the Ole Miss quarterback at the event.
“He's here, he wants to learn," Manning said. "Absorb anything he can from Peyton (Manning) and I and some other quarterbacks. I've been impressed so far with what he's doing.
“I've been keeping up with his time at Ole Miss these past couple years. Reading about him in the spring. He looked great yesterday. Seems like a great kid. A lot of energy. Always smiling (and) takes the coaching."
Manning and former Ole Miss starting quarterback Jaxson Dart built a strong relationship during their time together in Oxford, a bond that has carried over to their new chapter in New York. Now, it’s Simmons’ turn to soak up knowledge from Ole Miss’ future Hall of Famer.
Austin Simmons happy to connect with Eli Manning and his family
Participating in the Manning Passing Academy for the first time, Austin Simmons is taking the opportunity to connect with Eli Manning and his family. The quarterback is elated with the rapport they’ve had at the camp, and he believes it's a stepping stone to building a strong bond.
“It feels great, just being around them," Simmons said of the Mannings on Friday, via the Clarion Ledger. "Talking to them for a good bit last night at our social event, a dinner. The relationship is going to be stronger over time but it feels good being around them.
“Right now, I'm still building that relationship with them," Simmons explained. "It was my first time really talking to them last night — like, a meaningful conversation, last night. That relationship is going to come over time. The wisdom stuff takes more of a time while I'm around them more often, while I'm here. It'll come.”
Eli Manning will look to give some support to Austin Simmons in the upcoming season as Ole Miss aims to achieve something big. The Rebels missed out on the College Football Playoff last season and will look to achieve that goal in 2025 with Simmons leading the offense.
Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.