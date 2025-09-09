"I’ve never filmed you in the bathroom": Steve Sarkisian fires off bizarre response when pressed on Arch Manning’s health

Arch Manning and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns bounced back from their season-opening loss with a 38-7 win over San Jose State on Saturday.Meanwhile, speculation about Manning’s health surfaced after TV cameras caught him wincing following a throw. The moment came on a pass that short-hopped wide receiver Ryan Wingo across the middle.During his Monday press conference, a reporter brought up that Manning “appeared to be having throwing pains,&quot; and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian cut in quickly.“According to who? Did Arch say that to you?” Sarkisian fired back.When the reporter admitted he hadn’t spoken to Manning and was only referencing circulating videos, Sarkisian didn’t hold back:&quot;I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that.&quot;Despite Sarkisian brushing off the concern, others added fuel to the conversation. Former NFL and Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert said that Manning was indeed hurt.“You know how many clowns on the internet ripped me for ‘diagnosing,’ him with a [shoulder] injury because I’m ‘not a doctor,’” Benkert said (via SI). “Arch clearly has a shoulder injury. They definitely aren’t disclosing it.”Texas was quick to stamp out rumors about Manning, but the squad wasn’t entirely unscathed on Saturday. Starting running back Quintrevion Wisner and defensive tackle Alex January both sat out the win due to injuries.Hall of Fame coach weighs in on Arch Manning’s fundamentalsArch Manning opened the 2025 season with a mixed performance, completing 10 of 17 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Texas’ 14-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 1. He rebounded on Saturday, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns- two apiece to Parker Livingstone and Jack Endries.Steve Sarkisian praised Manning’s approach after the bounce-back game.&quot;I thought he played aggressively,&quot; Sarkisian said (via Spectrum News 1). &quot;He threw the ball down the field. I thought he did a great job extending plays. He used his arm to create explosive plays. He used his legs, scrambles for a touchdown.&quot;However, Hall of Fame coach Steve Spurrier questioned Manning's fundamentals following his Week 2 game.“He needs to maybe get his uncles, Eli and Peyton, to come work with him a little bit,&quot; Spurrier said on &quot;Another Dooley Noted Podcast&quot; on Monday. (via On3). &quot;That’s all he needs but his fundamentals are off a little bit.”Arch Manning's Texas will host UTEP on Saturday.