  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I’ve never filmed you in the bathroom": Steve Sarkisian fires off bizarre response when pressed on Arch Manning’s health

"I’ve never filmed you in the bathroom": Steve Sarkisian fires off bizarre response when pressed on Arch Manning’s health

By Maliha
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:20 GMT
NCAA Football: San Jose State at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: San Jose State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns bounced back from their season-opening loss with a 38-7 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Ad

Meanwhile, speculation about Manning’s health surfaced after TV cameras caught him wincing following a throw. The moment came on a pass that short-hopped wide receiver Ryan Wingo across the middle.

During his Monday press conference, a reporter brought up that Manning “appeared to be having throwing pains," and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian cut in quickly.

“According to who? Did Arch say that to you?” Sarkisian fired back.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When the reporter admitted he hadn’t spoken to Manning and was only referencing circulating videos, Sarkisian didn’t hold back:

"I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that."
Ad

Despite Sarkisian brushing off the concern, others added fuel to the conversation. Former NFL and Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert said that Manning was indeed hurt.

“You know how many clowns on the internet ripped me for ‘diagnosing,’ him with a [shoulder] injury because I’m ‘not a doctor,’” Benkert said (via SI). “Arch clearly has a shoulder injury. They definitely aren’t disclosing it.”
Ad

Texas was quick to stamp out rumors about Manning, but the squad wasn’t entirely unscathed on Saturday. Starting running back Quintrevion Wisner and defensive tackle Alex January both sat out the win due to injuries.

Hall of Fame coach weighs in on Arch Manning’s fundamentals

Arch Manning opened the 2025 season with a mixed performance, completing 10 of 17 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Texas’ 14-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 1. He rebounded on Saturday, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns- two apiece to Parker Livingstone and Jack Endries.

Ad

Steve Sarkisian praised Manning’s approach after the bounce-back game.

"I thought he played aggressively," Sarkisian said (via Spectrum News 1). "He threw the ball down the field. I thought he did a great job extending plays. He used his arm to create explosive plays. He used his legs, scrambles for a touchdown."

However, Hall of Fame coach Steve Spurrier questioned Manning's fundamentals following his Week 2 game.

Ad
“He needs to maybe get his uncles, Eli and Peyton, to come work with him a little bit," Spurrier said on "Another Dooley Noted Podcast" on Monday. (via On3). "That’s all he needs but his fundamentals are off a little bit.”

Arch Manning's Texas will host UTEP on Saturday.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications